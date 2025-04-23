Robert Irwin revealed as first celebrity contestant on DWTS season 34

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Robert Irwin has been announced as the first celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 34.

On Tuesday, at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event, the network revealed the dancing competition show would not only be renewed for another season, but that the son of late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, 21, would be joining the cast.

“I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,” he said at the event while he walked around shirtless with a snake draped on his neck. “I said, ‘One day, that's gonna be me.’ And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!”

Robert will likely have a lot of external pressure to receive the Mirrorball trophy as his older sister, Bindi, 26, won season 21 of the show with her partner, Derek Hough. Bindi penned a sweet Instagram post about how excited she is to watch him dance.

“DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 - LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom,” she wrote. “I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness, and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead.”

She concluded: “Ps. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough.”

Robert’s older sister Bindi won season 21 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ ( AFP via Getty Images )

The rest of season 34’s celebrities and professional dancers have yet to be announced. A premiere date for the new season is also to be announced; however, recent seasons aired their first episode in September.

Last year’s season of Dancing with the Stars saw former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson take home the trophy, making Graziadei the first male Bachelor to win.

“It means everything,” Graziadei said following his win. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.” The last season also saw record numbers as it was ranked first among adults in the age 18 to 49 demographic in live and same-day viewing for the first time in its history.

The season received its highest total viewer audience at 7.95 million. Season 33 also broke several fan voting records, with the finale receiving over 32 million votes for the final five couples, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The news of Robert joining the show’s cast comes after he broke the internet earlier this month, appearing stripped to his underwear in photos for a campaign with the Australian brand Bonds as it expanded into the United States for the first time.