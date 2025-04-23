Robert Irwin revealed as first celebrity contestant on DWTS season 34
A premiere date for season 34 of ‘Dancing with the Stars’ has not yet been announced
Robert Irwin has been announced as the first celebrity contestant on Dancing with the Stars season 34.
On Tuesday, at Disney Entertainment Television's Get Real Event, the network revealed the dancing competition show would not only be renewed for another season, but that the son of late Australian zookeeper Steve Irwin, 21, would be joining the cast.
“I cannot tell you what a privilege, what an honor it is to be joining this season,” he said at the event while he walked around shirtless with a snake draped on his neck. “I said, ‘One day, that's gonna be me.’ And now, that dream is a reality, and I am over the moon. Let's do this!”
Robert will likely have a lot of external pressure to receive the Mirrorball trophy as his older sister, Bindi, 26, won season 21 of the show with her partner, Derek Hough. Bindi penned a sweet Instagram post about how excited she is to watch him dance.
“DANCING WITH THE STARS SEASON 34 - LET’S GOOOO! Robert, you are going to absolutely shine in the ballroom,” she wrote. “I wish I could express the magnitude of how proud I am of you and everything you have achieved. Can’t wait to cheer you on each week as you inspire so many with your strength, kindness, and determination. Here’s to an extraordinary journey ahead.”
She concluded: “Ps. Can’t believe it’s been 10 years since I won @dancingwiththestars with the most remarkable human being, @derekhough.”
The rest of season 34’s celebrities and professional dancers have yet to be announced. A premiere date for the new season is also to be announced; however, recent seasons aired their first episode in September.
Last year’s season of Dancing with the Stars saw former Bachelor Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson take home the trophy, making Graziadei the first male Bachelor to win.
“It means everything,” Graziadei said following his win. “This experience has been unbelievable, honestly. Everyone from the beginning. Ilona, you have been amazing this season. I love you. All the finalists, the judges, thank you for bearing with us. I tried my best, I promise. Thank you.” The last season also saw record numbers as it was ranked first among adults in the age 18 to 49 demographic in live and same-day viewing for the first time in its history.
The season received its highest total viewer audience at 7.95 million. Season 33 also broke several fan voting records, with the finale receiving over 32 million votes for the final five couples, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
The news of Robert joining the show’s cast comes after he broke the internet earlier this month, appearing stripped to his underwear in photos for a campaign with the Australian brand Bonds as it expanded into the United States for the first time.
