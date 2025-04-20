DWTS Emma Slater and Alan Bersten end tour with steamy kiss amid dating rumors
The two dance pros first sparked dating rumors in late 2024 during season 33 of the show
Dancing With the Stars’ Alan Bersten and Emma Slater have seemingly confirmed their romance after months of speculation that the two are dating.
Bersten, 30, and Slater, 36, partnered up for a Saturday night group dance to close out the season 33 cast tour and gave the Rosemont, Illinois, audience a little something extra.
In videos that have since gone viral online, the dancing duo can be seen twirling around together in the front corner of the stage before going in for a quick kiss.
Slater, dressed in a shimmery outfit, can be seen with her arm wrapped tightly around Bersten’s neck and his arm on her waist.
Bersten later took to his Instagram to share a carousel of photos from the tour, including one picture of him and Slater holding on to each other.
The intimate moment comes amid ongoing rumors that the performers are, and have been, more than just co-workers. The two weren’t in a competing pair — Bersten was with Olympic athlete Ilona Maher and Slater was with actor Reginald VelJohnson — but fans of the show were still convinced there was something romantic between them.
Neither of them had responded to the relationship chatter until Saturday night’s show.
However, a source did speak to Us Weekly in late 2024, claiming Bersten and Slater had been “hooking up” for some time.
This wouldn’t be the first time either Bersten and Slater has found a romantic spark on the Dancing With the Stars set. Both have dated other castmates in the past.
Slater was married to Sasha Farber for about six years before they ultimately divorced in 2024. The two continued to work together even after.
Farber was a professional dancer this past season, partnered with The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran. The pair, who are supposedly dating, were eliminated during the Halloween episode.
In February, Tran, 27, opened up about their romance, admitting neither of them was in a rush to put a label on things.
“We are taking life one day at a time and we're not in any rush to define anything or put anything out there,” she told People. “We are just having fun and enjoying the moment that we're in.”
Yet, the romance heated up fast that same month as the two celebrated Valentine’s Day together in London.
On Instagram, Farber gave Tran a heartfelt shoutout, writing, “What can I say, Happy Valentine’s Day to this one, you continue to make me laugh everyday here is the proof.”
Bersten, on the other hand, was romantically linked to his season 27 partner, Alexis Ren. But the couple was said to have split not long after they started dating in 2018.
