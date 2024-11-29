Robert Irwin holds back tears after seeing father Steve’s wax figure

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Steve Irwin’s son Robert was left visibly emotional as he attended the unveiling of his new waxwork at Madame Tussauds Sydney.

The 20-year-old has followed in his late father’s footsteps as a conservationist and zookeeper and was left visibly emotional at seeing his dad’s likeness in the same room.

Steve, an Australian television personality and wildlife expert, died at the age of 44 on September 4 2006, when a stingray hit him in the chest with its barbed tail, piercing his heart. He had been shooting a documentary called Ocean’s Deadliest.

Robert was two-years-old at the time.

“That is amazing. It’s the first time in a long time that he’s not just a picture,” he said, fighting back tears in the video posted by news.com.au.

The TV personality was attending the unveiling of his own waxwork, which will be displayed in the same room as his father’s. According to Sunrise, he is the youngest Australian celebrity to be featured in Madame Tussauds Sydney.

“It was the first time I’d ever gotten to see my dad’s wax figure. I’d seen pictures of it, but I’d never seen it in real life,” he told the channel.

“I was overcome with emotion. And I didn’t think that was going to happen, but I was actually quite emotional seeing it.

open image in gallery Robert was left visibly emotional ( Instagram: newscomauhq )

“Dad, for the last 17 years of my life, has been pictures and video, and to actually see him kind of just standing there, it was a lot. It was actually a lot to take in.”

He also explained why he picked a Woma python to be a part of the display, “This is actually a special snake and actually one of my very favourite animals,” he began.

open image in gallery The 20-year-old zookeeper is the youngest to appear Madame Tussauds Sydney ( Madame Tussauds )

“I absolutely love these guys and it seemed very fitting, with this section that we’ve got here, this display because this is an animal that was my dad’s favourite.

“And he actually went out and secured an area of about 118,000 acres of land that he set aside as a natural preserve for Woma pythons, because they’re endangered in a lot of their range. And that actually started our journey with buying up conservation land, this was way back in the Nineties.”

Social media users were left moved as one page wrote, “Who’s cutting onions?”