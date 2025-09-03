Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift fans have another reason to celebrate after her engagement to Travis Kelce, as one of her beloved backup dancers has announced his newest gig.

Jan Ravnik, who captured the hearts of Swifties as a dancer on her Eras Tour, is joining season 34 of Dancing with the Stars.

In a recorded statement played August 28 on Good Morning America, Ravnik said: “I traveled all around the world with Eras Tour, and now I'm coming to the ballroom stage for Dancing with the Stars.”

“Mirrorball never goes out of style, and we are ready to win it.”

During the September 3 full cast announcement, Ravnik was paired with The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck.

Jan Ravnik is joining ‘Dancing With The Stars’ ( YouTube/Good Morning America )

In addition to the Eras Tour, Ravnik appeared in Swift’s concert film, The Eras Tour Movie and has been seen alongside Bruno Mars and Paula Abdul at her Las Vegas residency. His other credits include the 97th Academy Awards, the Billboard Music Awards, and Mariah Carey Christmas: The Magic Continues.

Ravnik credited Swift with changing the course of his life in a December 2024 Instagram post, thanking her for bringing him along on the Eras Tour.

“Thank you to Taylor for setting a bar so high it made every one of us rise to the challenge,” Ravnik wrote in part. “We’ve created memories, we’ve shared laughs and tears along the way. I am not same person I was 2 years ago and I can easily say these were the best years of my life.”

Fans of Swift and Ravnik were thrilled by his addition to the cast.

“YES YES YES YES YES!!! I’ve been saying he’d be an amazing DWTS pro FOREVER! Congratulations Jan!!” one fan wrote on X.

“The way swifties will make this make this the highest viewed season premiere of DWTS ever,” another wrote.

“Jan!!! After seeing you in Eras tour, I’m so excited to see you as a dwts pro!!!!” a third chimed in.

Ravnik will join the cast of professional dancers — including Mark Ballas, who is returning from retirement to participate this season — who are paired with celebrities as they compete weekly for the coveted Mirrorball trophy.

Among the celebrities joining the cast are late zookeeper Steve Irwin’s son Robert Irwin, social media star and model Alix Earle, and Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles.

Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.

DWTS premieres September 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+, and will be available to stream the next day on Hulu.