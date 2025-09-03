Dancing with the Stars season 34: Full cast announced live on GMA
Robert Irwin and Alix Earle were the first names to be announced on the cast list
Dancing with the Stars has gathered a new lineup of celebrity guests who will be shimmying and shaking their way onto season 34.
In April, Robert Irwin, son of the late zookeeper Steve Irwin, became the first high-profile name to join the cast.
The 21-year-old Australian isn’t the first in his family to compete on ABC’s hit dancing competition series. His older sister Bindi, 26, won the mirrorball trophy in 2015 with her professional ballroom partner, Derek Hough.
In May, influencer Alix Earle, 24, was announced as the second name on the call sheet.
The rest of the cast is being unveiled on Good Morning America this morning. This page will be updated live with the full list of dancers.
Season 34 of DWTS will welcome back co-hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, in addition to the returning judging panel made up of Carrie Ann Inaba, Derek Hough, and Bruno Tonioli.
The latest season saw former The Bachelor star Joey Graziadei and his partner Jenna Johnson coast through the competition to win the coveted mirrorball trophy. Olympic rugby star Ilona Maher and her partner Alan Bersten came in second, followed closely by Disney star Chandler Kinney and partner Brandon Armstrong, who placed third.
Maher’s win over Kinney left several viewers fuming, as many felt the Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actor had outperformed the athlete in both of the final dances.
More to follow
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments