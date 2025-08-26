Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged.

The couple announced the news Tuesday afternoon with a series of Instagram photos showing off the proposal under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post is captioned. Further details of the proposal, including location, weren’t revealed.

However, a close-up photo shows off the massive engagement ring, which appears to be a square-oval diamond in a gold bezel setting. Page Six reported that the rock was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Kelce himself.

Swift was clad in a cream-colored Polo Ralph Lauren dress with black stripes and tan block heels, while Kelce opted for a Polo Ralph Lauren navy polo with khaki shorts and loafers.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple.

The couple began dating in 2023, confirming their romance late in the year after months of speculation. Kelce initially shared how he tried — and failed — to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts, even going so far as to make her a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition. But he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

However, months after his confession, Swift began appearing at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce as he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fans have been predicting a potential engagement since before the romance was officially confirmed, with many hoping (to no avail) it would come after the 2025 Super Bowl.

Now, though, they finally have reason to celebrate.

