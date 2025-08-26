Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce announce engagement after two years of dating
Couple shared the news Tuesday on Instagram
Pop superstar Taylor Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL star Travis Kelce are engaged.
The couple announced the news Tuesday afternoon with a series of Instagram photos showing off the proposal under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.
“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post is captioned. Further details of the proposal, including location, weren’t revealed.
However, a close-up photo shows off the massive engagement ring, which appears to be a square-oval diamond in a gold bezel setting. Page Six reported that the rock was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Kelce himself.
Swift was clad in a cream-colored Polo Ralph Lauren dress with black stripes and tan block heels, while Kelce opted for a Polo Ralph Lauren navy polo with khaki shorts and loafers.
The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple.
The couple began dating in 2023, confirming their romance late in the year after months of speculation. Kelce initially shared how he tried — and failed — to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts, even going so far as to make her a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition. But he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.
However, months after his confession, Swift began appearing at Arrowhead Stadium to cheer on Kelce as he played for the Kansas City Chiefs.
Fans have been predicting a potential engagement since before the romance was officially confirmed, with many hoping (to no avail) it would come after the 2025 Super Bowl.
Now, though, they finally have reason to celebrate.
“I can’t believe taylor swift decided to break the internet on a random tuesday,” one fan wrote on X
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments