Radio DJ appears to forget Tom Hiddleston dated Taylor Swift in awkward interview moment

Tom Hiddleston has managed to shake off a radio DJ’s awkward mention of one of his most high-profile exes, Taylor Swift.

The British actor, 44, who famously dated the pop superstar for approximately three months in 2016, appeared on the U.K.’s Heart Radio station Thursday alongside his The Life of Chuck co-star Karen Gillan.

During the interview, Hiddleston mentioned his love of reading sports highlights online. “I find myself on the sports highlights,” the Loki star said. “It’s football or if there’s been a tennis championship I’ve missed. There’s all these sports journalists who write really beautifully about sport, and I love reading what they’ve written.”

Hiddleston’s unique internet habits seemingly reminded host Devin Griffin of Swift’s recent admission that she enjoys spending her time browsing sourdough recipe blogs.

“We did just find out — Taylor Swift, big fan of a sourdough recipe blog,” Griffin said, appearing to forget that Hiddleston and Swift had dated. “Very, very specific but I see how you could get into that.”

Tom Hiddleston and Taylor Swift briefly dated in 2016 ( Getty )

In a clip of the moment shared from the radio station’s TikTok account, the Thor actor looked a bit puzzled, furrowing his eyebrows.

“When you accidentally mention their ex...” the video read, with the caption adding: “Man didn’t flinch.”

Several commenters found that Hiddleston looked “so uncomfortable.”

“You can literally see him die on the inside in the first few seconds,” one argued, with a second quipping: “Mentally he’s in a getaway car,” in reference to Swift’s 2017 song.

“His poor heart stopped in this moment,” a third said, while another agreed: “Poor Tom.. his life flashed before his eyes.”

“The fact that no one remembers she’s his ex is so funny,” another laughed.

Hiddleston was just a quick blip in Swift’s dating history. The two reportedly dated for three months in 2016 after having met that May at a pre-Met Gala dinner party. The next month, they were spotted kissing in Rhode Island and later in Italy. Then, in July, Hiddleston donned his infamous “I love T.S.” t-shirt while the two enjoyed a dip in the ocean. After a whirlwind romance, they called it quits in September 2016.

Swift, 35, went on to date British actor Joe Alwyn for over six years, from May 2017 to April 2023. The next month, the “Cruel Summer” hitmaker dated The 1975 frontman Matty Healy for a few weeks before ultimately getting together with her current boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Last week, Swift made her first appearance on the NFL star’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce. During the surprise interview, she announced her 12th studio album, The Life of a Show Girl, out October 3.

She also gushed over Travis, detailing the early days of their relationship. “I knew that he wasn’t crazy the first couple of times that we talked, I was like he’s truly getting to know me in a way that’s very natural, very pure, very normal,” Swift said.

“Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things. Travis is a vibe booster in everyone’s life that he’s in. He’s like a human exclamation point.”