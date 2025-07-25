Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Loose Women star Denise Welch has made a rare comment about her son Matty Healy’s relationship with Taylor Swift coming to an end.

The 1975 frontman Healy, 36, dated the pop star, 35, for a few weeks in 2023, with reports emerging that their relationship was over by June that year.

While appearing on Watch What Happens Live, Welch was asked by host Andy Cohen what she thought of Swift’s album, The Tortured Poets Department, which is believed to be about her son.

Welch said: “Obviously, on pain of death can I talk about that episode but not being her mother-in-law is a role that I’m glad that I lost.”

The Coronation Street star clarified: “Not that I have anything against her at all. It was just, you know, it was tricky. But, listen, you’re not allowed to say anything but then she writes a whole album about it?

“But Matty has taken it all in completely good grace. He’s very happy with his amazing fiancée Gabbriette – who is gorgeous – so we've moved on.”

Healy confirmed his engagement to model Gabbriette (real name Gabriella Bechtel), 27, last June. The pair were first linked in September 2023 after being spotted kissing in New York during the city’s Fashion Week.

open image in gallery Denise Welch told Andy Cohen on 'Watch What Happens Live' that she's 'glad' not to be Taylor Swift's mother-in-law ( Watch What Happens Live / Bravo )

Meanwhile, Swift has confirmed her relationship with Kansas City Chiefs athlete Travis Kelce began in July 2023, after the American football star tried to give her his number during one of her Eras Tour shows.

Last April, Welch joked she “wasn’t aware” that Swift had a new record out, following the release of The Tortured Poets Department.

“I haven’t heard anything about it,” she told her Loose Women co-host Nadia Sawalha when asked about the album.

She added: “Anyway, I wish her all the best.”

open image in gallery Swift and The 1975 frontman dated for a number of weeks in 2023 and separated by June that year ( Getty )

Healy himself was similarly tight-lipped when asked about his opinion of Swift’s “diss track” about him.

After Entertainment Tonight enquired about his thoughts on record, Healy responded: “My diss track? I haven’t really listened to that much of it, but I’m sure it’s good.”

Songs such as “The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived”, “But Daddy I Love Him”, “Fresh Out the Slammer” and “My Boy Only Breaks His Favourite Toys” have all been interpreted to be about Healy.