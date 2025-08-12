Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has opened up about his relationship with Taylor Swift and how she makes him feel like a regular person.

“Whenever I’m with her, it feels like we’re just regular people,” the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told British GQ in a new profile. “When there is not a camera on us, we’re just two people that are in love.”

The NFL star, 35, and the pop superstar, 35, have been dating since 2023. Their relationship has continuously remained tabloid fodder, with their every move as a couple coming under intense scrutiny. The two have mostly refrained from talking too much about their relationship publicly until recently. Swift is set to appear as a guest on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl. The episode drops Wednesday night.

Now, Kelce is also talking to outlets about their romance and trying to spend time with his “love” despite the constant media attention.

When the two were first sparked dating rumors, a media frenzy ignited, with numerous skeptics suggesting that it was a staged connection.

“It can be perceived as something else because of how much it is talked about and how much we are tracked whenever we do go out,” Kelce acknowledged to GQ, “but I would say that it’s as normal of… it happened very organically even though from a media standpoint it was being tracked. It still happened very organically.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been dating since the summer of 2023. He has now spoken extensively about their relationship and how when they are together they are just ‘regular people.’ ( Getty )

While both are famous in their own right, Kelce couldn’t help but gush over watching Swift perform and how she handles the stress of her career.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, the ups and downs of being in front of millions,” Kelce said. “That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows.

“She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing,” he gushed.

The three-time Super Bowl champion was reportedly in attendance at 14 of Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour concerts. He even made a surprise appearance on stage during a June 2024 show in London, posing as one of her backup dancers.

“I get to be the plus one,” Kelce said. “I get to go and be that fan. Because I am a fan. I’m a fan of music. I’m a fan of art. And it’s so cool that I get to experience her being that plus one for me on the football field… I feel that same enjoyment every time she comes to my shows.”

In between tour stops, Swift managed to support Kelce at 23 of his games throughout the past two NFL seasons, including the 2025 Super Bowl, which saw his team suffer a major defeat by the Philadelphia Eagles.

“She is the most engulfed fan now,” Kelce said, crediting himself with turning Swift into a football fan and expert. “She knows what the injury reports look like. She understands what special situations are, third and short — all these things because she just naturally loves to hear about my job.”

open image in gallery Swift is set to appear on Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, where she will talk about her 12th music album ( New Heights )

When it comes to negative media attention, Kelce admitted that it’s difficult to “block” out.

“If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that. I don’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a f***. I’m someone who does care,” he said.

“I do want people to look at me like I’m doing good in the world, I’m influencing and using my platform for the better, being a role model, being somebody that has done it the right way.”