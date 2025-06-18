Travis Kelce claps back at claim he lost 25 pounds

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has responded to claims that he lost 25 pounds since the end of the NFL season in February

Last week, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler revealed on SportsCenter that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end would be debuting “a bit of a slimmer look.” “He’s told people close to him that he’s lost about 25 pounds this offseason,” he said.

However, during a press conference on Wednesday, Kelce shut down the claim, telling reporters, “First of all, I never said that. Don't believe all you read on the internet, guys, alright.”

“I'm down some weight, yeah, from the end of the season last year. Each year is different man. You got to rebuild it. This year, got some time to really focus on some form running and some things early on in the offseason that I just didn't have time for last year. Certainly, feeling good and I think it will pay off.'

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end is currently attending the team’s mini-camp from Tuesday through Thursday as the team prepares for the start of preseason in July. This will be the team’s first few practices since their loss against the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl.

During Saturday’s episode of SportsCenter, Fowler said Kelce “played a little bit heavier in 2024,” which resulted in career lows in both receiving yards and touchdowns.

“He vowed to change it, and he has,” the sports reporter added.

The sports reporter thought the NFL player’s potential weight loss could be a sign that he wants to end his last season before retiring on a high note.

“This could be the last dance here for him,” Fowler said. “Mid-30s, still a productive player. They want to go to him on third down. Been declining a little bit. He’s trying to be slimmer and has gone hardcore this offseason to make it work.”

Since his team’s Super Bowl loss, Kelce has been prepared to hit the ground running in terms of returning to training. In an interview with The Athletic back in April, the Chiefs' coach, Andy Reid, said that despite the delayed news Kelce wasn’t retiring, the tight end told him he would be returning to the team “less than a week” after the team’s Super Bowl loss.

“I just wanted him to put it out there and not me,” Reid said, revealing why he didn’t publicize the news himself. “I always like guys to step back (after the season), but he wants to come back and he’s training like crazy, too.”