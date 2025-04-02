Travis Kelce ‘training like crazy’ after postponing NFL retirement decision
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed he would be playing another season in the NFL last month
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is starting to make changes to the way he trains for the upcoming football season after he recently announced that he would be returning to his team.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently revealed in an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday that despite news late last month that Kelce was retiring, the tight end told him he would be returning to the team “less than a week” after the team’s Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.
“I just wanted him to put it out there and not me,” Reid said, revealing why he didn’t publicize the news himself. “I always like guys to step back (after the season), but he wants to come back and he’s training like crazy, too.”
Currently, Reid revealed that the plan for Kelce is to make sure he is supported in terms of the structure of the offense. Previously Kelce has played a large role in the offensive line due to a large amount of injuries.
Reid said that in order for Kelce to be more effective in their line-up, he may play less. “I’ll see when he comes back and see where he’s at,” Reid said.
“He’s learning when to come out when he needs it. We were banged up at the (receiver) positions, so that doesn’t help a tight end’s cause at all. The healthier we can be around him, he can still be productive.”
Leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, many fans were convinced it would be Kelce’s last time playing in the NFL. During an episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his older brother Jason — who played for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring in March 2024 — Kelce opened up about what exactly went into his decision.
“The biggest thing is that I f***ing love playing the game of football. I love playing,” he said. “I still think I can play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.”
Travis also admitted he wasn’t comfortable with the 2025 Super Bowl being his last game. The Chiefs were defeated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles after being down 24-0 at halftime.
“It was probably the biggest factor [in putting off retirement],” he said of the championship match, which he described at the time as an “all-time low.”
“I don’t think it was my best outing,” he said. “I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.”
Travis said his decision to continue playing ultimately came down to a feeling.
“I’m not a big measure-the-pros-and-cons [guy]. Pure gut feeling,” he said. “I pulled the trigger as soon as I knew that feeling.”
When asked whether he would have been more inclined to exit the league had the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Travis said: “I mean, it’s a pretty cool way to go out, but I think I would still have love for the game.”
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments