Travis Kelce ‘training like crazy’ after postponing NFL retirement decision

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is starting to make changes to the way he trains for the upcoming football season after he recently announced that he would be returning to his team.

Chiefs coach Andy Reid recently revealed in an interview with The Athletic on Tuesday that despite news late last month that Kelce was retiring, the tight end told him he would be returning to the team “less than a week” after the team’s Super Bowl loss against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I just wanted him to put it out there and not me,” Reid said, revealing why he didn’t publicize the news himself. “I always like guys to step back (after the season), but he wants to come back and he’s training like crazy, too.”

Currently, Reid revealed that the plan for Kelce is to make sure he is supported in terms of the structure of the offense. Previously Kelce has played a large role in the offensive line due to a large amount of injuries.

Reid said that in order for Kelce to be more effective in their line-up, he may play less. “I’ll see when he comes back and see where he’s at,” Reid said.

Kelce revealed to Chiefs coach Andy Reid that he was returning for a 13th season ‘less than a week’ after the team’s Super Bowl loss ( Getty Images )

“He’s learning when to come out when he needs it. We were banged up at the (receiver) positions, so that doesn’t help a tight end’s cause at all. The healthier we can be around him, he can still be productive.”

Leading up to this year’s Super Bowl, many fans were convinced it would be Kelce’s last time playing in the NFL. During an episode of his New Heights podcast alongside his older brother Jason — who played for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring in March 2024 — Kelce opened up about what exactly went into his decision.

“The biggest thing is that I f***ing love playing the game of football. I love playing,” he said. “I still think I can play it at a high level, and possibly at a higher level than I did last year.”

Travis also admitted he wasn’t comfortable with the 2025 Super Bowl being his last game. The Chiefs were defeated 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles after being down 24-0 at halftime.

“It was probably the biggest factor [in putting off retirement],” he said of the championship match, which he described at the time as an “all-time low.”

“I don’t think it was my best outing,” he said. “I think I let my guys down in a lot more moments than I helped them, especially if you look at my track record and how I’ve been in years past. I got a bad taste in my mouth for how I ended the year and how well I was playing and how accountable I was for the people around me.”

Travis said his decision to continue playing ultimately came down to a feeling.

“I’m not a big measure-the-pros-and-cons [guy]. Pure gut feeling,” he said. “I pulled the trigger as soon as I knew that feeling.”

When asked whether he would have been more inclined to exit the league had the Chiefs won the Super Bowl, Travis said: “I mean, it’s a pretty cool way to go out, but I think I would still have love for the game.”