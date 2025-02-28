Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has confirmed he is not retiring from the NFL and plans to play again in 2025.

ESPN star Pat McAfee read out a text message from the Kansas City Chiefs tight end on his Thursday show on the network, confirming he would return and play next season.

“My dog!!! I'm coming back for sure,” the text from the 35-year-old read. “Gonna try and get to the best shape I've been this offseason and get back to the mountaintop. Got a real bad taste in my mouth with how I played in that last game and how I got the guys ready for battle. I can't go out like that!!!!”

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Kelce for comment.

The last game Kelce is referring to is the LIX Super Bowl earlier this month when the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs with a final score of 40 to 22.

‘My dog!!! I'm coming back for sure,’ Kelce’s text messages to Pat McAfee read ( Getty Images )

Kelce’s confirmation that he will not be retiring from the NFL comes after the Chiefs general manager Brett Veach spoke during Wednesday’s episode of the NFL’s The Insiders podcast. During the episode, he revealed Kelce was sick with a “pretty big illness” just before the game.

“We’re never going to make excuses and talk about it, but he was battling with a pretty big illness there before the Super Bowl,” he said about the New Heights podcast co-host. “But the way the Eagles played it wouldn’t have made a difference.”

Veach also addressed the nature of the Chiefs’ Super Bowl loss, saying the game was a “bad day to have a bad day.”

He added: “We’re to use that as motivation to get better throughout this off-season.”

He also hit back at the ongoing speculation about Kelce retiring, saying the Chiefs is expecting to see the tight end on the field in the upcoming NFL season.

“We anticipate Travis being back. We’re excited to have Travis back,” he explained.

Kelce previously spoke about his retirement decision during the February 13 episode of his New Heights podcast.

“The fact that we keep going to these AFC championships and these Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league,” he said at the time. “That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body.”

“I think I owe it to my teammates that if I do come back, it’s going to be a whole-hearted decision. Not half-assing it,” he continued. “I’m fully here for them and I think I could play. It’s just whether or not I’m motivated or it’s the best decision for me as a man, as a human, and as a person to take on all of that responsibility.”