Donna Kelce wades in after Jason calls out Travis for ‘weird’ nickname for her

Jason and Travis Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, was asked how she felt about her younger son’s nickname for her in the latest episode of their New Heights podcast.

The NFL star brothers announced that Donna would be their next guest in honor of Mother’s Day this weekend. “We're getting Mama Kelce on the show,” Travis said. “Haven’t had Mama Kelce on in a while, so you guys will get caught up with how Mommy’s doing.”

However, Jason was quick to mock Travis for his words. “Travis, you're a grown man, stop calling mom, ‘Mommy,’” he told him. “Stop that right now.”

The Kansas City Chiefs’ tight end then told his older brother he has no intentions of stopping. “I’m gonna keep doing it,” Travis said.

On Wednesday, one of the first questions they decided to ask Donna was whether or not she approves of her nickname.

“Mom, is it weird at all that Travis still calls you mommy?” Jason asked her.

‘It's kind of funny... I think it's kind of hysterical,’ Donna said about being called ‘Mommy’ ( YouTube/New Heights )

The matriarch of the family sat on the question for a few seconds before admitting that she thinks being called “Mommy” is funny. “It’s kind of funny... I think it’s kind of hysterical,” she said.

Throughout the episode, Donna and her sons listened to voicemails from podcast listeners seeking parenting advice. One question came from a mother who wasn’t sure how to handle her teenage son picking a college based on where his girlfriend was going.

After Donna told the caller that she had many friends in similar situations, Jason joked that his mother didn’t seem to support the girlfriend in the scenario.

“Did you not like any of Travis or I’s girlfriends?” he then asked her. “Or my girlfriend, now wife.”

“Jason, you really didn’t bring a lot of ladies home,” Donna responded. “You dated, but I didn’t know any of ’em. With Trav, I met one or two.”

“What?! I didn’t have any girlfriends,” Travis then chimed in.

“I knew nothing of anybody that you guys were dating in college. You told me zero,” Donna said, noting that their football schedules might not have allotted much time for romance.

Jason quickly countered that claim, saying: “I had absolutely zero game.”

The former Philadelphia Eagles player married Kylie Kelce in 2018. The couple shares four daughters: Wyatt, Elliotte, Bennett, and Finnley.

Meanwhile, the younger Kelce brother has been dating pop sensation Taylor Swift since 2023.