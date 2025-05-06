Why Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce skipped the 2025 Met Gala

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

This year’s Met Gala saw many famous faces missing, with one A-list couple in particular notably absent on fashion’s biggest night.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, did not attend the annual fundraiser at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, honoring the exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Since the Grammy winner and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback began dating in 2023, fans have been waiting to for their red carpet debut. According to TMZ, Kelce and Swift were invited to the gala but had to decline due to their respective schedules.

The Independent has reached out to representatives for Swift and Kelce for comment.

While Kelce has never been to a Met Gala before, the “Karma” singer certainly has. The last time Swift attended the event was in 2016 when she was a co-chair and the theme was “Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology.”

Swift and Kelce have yet to make their red carpet debut ( David Eulitt/Getty Images )

In addition to the “Cruel Summer” and the tight end not attending the Met Gala, one of the honorary co-chairs for this year, LeBron James, revealed hours before the event that he wouldn’t be able to go.

“Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!” he wrote on X yesterday.

“Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done,” he added, referring to his wife, Savannah James.

Sarah Jessica Parker, who has, without fail, been one of the most anticipated stars to look out for every year, also said she wouldn’t be able to attend this year. The Sex and the City alum went on to tell Entertainment Tonight that she would still be watching.

“I have to work,” she said during the May 2 interview. “But there’s going to be so much to see, and I look forward to seeing what everybody does, and how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment.”

Although some well-known figures skipped the event entirely, others, such as former vice president Kamala Harris and her husband Doug Emhoff, avoided only the red carpet but did pose for some behind-the-scenes pictures with Vanity Fair.

Harris wore a custom gown from Off-White, featuring a flowing, floor-length white sleeve and black main dress with a train, designed in cady silks by the company’s creative director, IB Kamara, according to Vogue.