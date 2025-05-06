All the stars who broke Anna Wintour’s strict rule inside the 2025 Met Gala
The star-studded gala saw the likes of singer Tyla and co-chair Colman Domingo pose for photos inside the event
Though the 2025 Met Gala has officially ended, details about what took place inside the exclusive event are rolling in.
In fact, it’s already clear which celebrities may not be invited back after they broke Anna Wintour’s one strict rule: No phones.
On Monday, the biggest stars in Hollywood, fashion, fine art, sports, and music gathered in Manhattan’s Metropolitan Museum of Art to celebrate the opening of the Costume Institute’s new spring exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”
Guests ascended the steps and posed on a navy blue carpet covered in daffodil drawings by artist Cy Gavin, before heading in for a sit-down dinner by Chef Kwame Onwuachi.
While viewers are usually unaware of what happens once all the A-listers are inside the museum, a few individuals went against Wintour’s policy and shared pictures online.
Megan Thee Stallion took to her Instagram to post a candid video of her, WNBA star Angel Reese, and Grammy-winning rapper Doechii eating at the dinner table together in the Met’s American wing.
Her caption read: “Hottie Cam in thee MET GALA.”
In her footage, the “WAP” artist acknowledged the fact that she wasn’t allowed to have her phone out but boldly said, “we are doing it [anyway].”
The three women tasted a range of hors d'oeuvres that were passing around.
She then moved the camera to feature Tracee Ellis Ross, track star Sha’Carri Richardson, Doja Cat, Cynthia Erivo, and Angela Bassett.
Oscar-winning actor Lupita Nyong’o, tennis pro Serena Williams, and Michael Kors also made surprise cameos in Megan Thee Stallion’s video.
According to the “Wanna Be” artist, she was not only not supposed to be recording everyone, but she was also not even allowed to have her phone with her.
“I snuck it in,” she confessed.
Vogue reiterated the no-phone mandate leading up to the Met Gala, explaining, “Guests must abide by a no-phone (and, therefore, no social media) policy once they’ve entered the museum.”
Still, music artist Tyla posted a selfie of her and Shakira on her Instagram Story, while The Little Mermaid star Halle Bailey posed for photos with Sydney Sweeney and singer Lisa.
Michael Kors's husband, Lance LePere, wasn’t shy either, snapping a photo of him, his partner, singer Suki Waterhouse, and high-fashion model Ugbad Abdi.
What’s more, music producer Questlove unapologetically convinced gala co-chairs Colman Domingo and Lewis Hamilton to take a selfie in the bathroom and took videos with Ellis Ross, actor Evan Ross, and comedian Quinta Brunson.
