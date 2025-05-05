Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

LeBron James and Sarah Jessica Parker will not be attending the Met Gala this year.

Both confirmed their absence before this year’s annual fundraiser tonight at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, honoring the forthcoming exhibit, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

The 40-year-old Los Angeles Lakers star, who was named as an honorary co-chair for the gala, took to X this morning to share the news, writing: “Unfortunately because of my knee injury I sustained at the end of the season I won’t be able to attend the Met Gala in NY tonight as so many people have been asking and congratulating me on!

“Hate to miss an historical event! My beautiful powerful Queen will be there holding the castle down as she always has done,” he added, referring to his wife, Savannah James.

Meanwhile, the Sex and the City lead, who has, without fail, been one of the most anticipated stars to look out for every year, told Entertainment Tonight that she could not attend but will still be watching.

“I have to work,” she said during the May 2 interview. “But there’s going to be so much to see, and I look forward to seeing what everybody does, and how they interpret the theme and the homework they did for the assignment.”

Sarah Jessica Parker and LeBron James are among the stars who have backed out of the 2025 Met Gala ahead of the big event tonight ( Getty )

James and Parker are two of the many A-listers who have announced they will not be at tonight’s event, which is set to start around 6 p.m. EST.

Jennifer Lopez will also be skipping out on the fundraiser, according to the Daily Mail, after serving as a co-chair last year.

Citing sources, the outlet reported that Lopez is busy shooting her upcoming film, Office Romance, in New Jersey.

Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz have also reportedly pulled out of attending the 2025 Met Gala, according to an insider who spoke to The Sun.

The sudden change of plans comes amid ongoing rumors that Brooklyn is fighting with his parents, David and Victoria Beckham. Citing sources, TMZ reported that the former professional soccer player “refused” to celebrate his birthday with his son and daughter-in-law last Saturday.

According to The Sun, the events of this past weekend are why Brooklyn and Nicola have decided to stay home tonight.

“They cancelled plans to attend the Met because they really intended to be at David's party on Saturday,” the source said. “But Brooklyn is really upset that blame for the rift has been leveled at Nicola. She has never told him what to do and has been nothing but supportive — she's a loyal wife.”

Another notable absence this year will be SZA. The singer is currently on the Grand National Tour with Kendrick Lamar, which is currently in Philadelphia at Lincoln Financial Field. Because of tonight’s performance, she won’t be able to walk this year’s carpet.