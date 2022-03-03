Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff attend Met Gala but skip red carpet

Designer of former vice president’s gown said Harris ‘exemplifies’ Met Gala’s 2025 theme

Josh Marcus
in San Francisco
Monday 05 May 2025 22:12 EDT
Former Vice President Kamala Harris and husband Doug Emhoff were among the luminaries in attendance at Monday’s Met Gala.

The California Democrat and her husband did not appear to walk the event’s red carpet.

Harris wore a custom gown from Off-White, featuring a flowing, floor-length white sleeve and black main dress with a train, designed in cady silks by the company’s creative director, IB Kamara, according to Vogue.

Kamara told the magazine that Harris represented the values embedded in this year’s Met Gala theme – “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” – and its emphasis on “dandyism.”

“The true core of dandyism is rooted in confidence and strength,” Kamara said. “There is no person who exemplifies these characteristics more than Kamala D. Harris, someone who has overcome adversity and continues to be a beacon for so many.”

Harris has largely kept out of the public eye since her loss in the 2024 presidential election. In her first major speech since, at an event April 30, Harris accused Donald Trump of abandoning American ideals and setting the U.S. up for a recession.

2025 Met Gala explores history of Black dandy style
2025 Met Gala explores history of Black dandy style (AP)

While the Biden administration official opted for a more low-key appearance at the Met Gala, her fellow attendees grabbed major headlines.

Pop star and beauty mogul Rihanna was filmed the day of the event with a visible baby bump, which would be her third child with musician A$AP Rocky, one of the co-chairs of this year’s gala.

The musician, for his part, appeared at the event holding a diamond-encrusted Briony Raymond umbrella with a handle shaped like a revolver, an apparent reference to his recent acquittal on gun charges.

Actor Damson Idris, who is appearing in an upcoming film about Formula 1, wowed the crowd when assistants ripped off his white racing suit to reveal a red satin tuxedo underneath.

(Getty)

Diana Ross, meanwhile, stole the show with a feathered white ensemble featuring an enormous train that ran the length of the event’s entry walk.

