Kylie Kelce has given birth to her fourth daughter with her husband, Jason.

The Not Gonna Lie podcast host and the retired Philadelphia Eagles center posted on Instagram on Tuesday to announce the newest addition to their family with a caption that read, “Whoop, there she is! Finnley ‘Finn’ Anne Kelce.”

The caption revealed Finnley’s date of birth was March 30. Kylie and Jason are also parents to daughters Wyatt, 5, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2.

On Wednesday’s episode of Jason’s New Heights podcast, hosted alongside his younger brother Travis, the older Kelce was quick to ask his brother if he wanted to meet his newest niece.

“Yes, I want to see my new niece, Jason! You only sent one picture,” Travis told him, pointing out that he didn’t even know what her name was yet.

Kylie then walked in holding Finnley as Travis asked if his niece was still a “nameless baby.”

The two explained that her full name was Finnley Anne Kelce, but Kylie wanted her to be known as Finn.

“Hey, Finn! Finn, you just look adorable. Are you happy to be out?” Travis cooed.

“How was Kylie’s uterus?” Jason said while Kylie chimed in, “Too comfy, that’s why we had to evict her.”

Jason and Kylie Kelce now have four daughters ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

After Kylie and Finnley left, Travis thanked Jason for allowing him to meet her. However, Jason pointed out that while babies are “awesome,” they “don’t do a lot for the first six months.”

“It really doesn’t get exciting until they start smiling and giving you something,” he said.

Kylie revealed that she was pregnant in an Instagram post back in November 2024. The post shared a photo of the couple’s three daughters, each wearing pink sweaters with the phrase, “Big sister.”

The girls also shared their hilarious reaction to having another sibling, with Wyatt putting her hands over her ears while Elliotte posed with a big smile and her younger sister, Bennett, was crying.

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!” Kylie wrote in the caption.

At one point during her pregnancy, Kylie opened up about her experience with gender disappointment, specifically when she was pregnant with her second child, Elliotte.

“I’m not big on gender reveals because I do think there’s always some degree of bias whether you realize it or not,” Kelce said in a December 2024 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast. “To be completely transparent, when we found out we were having Ellie and Ellie was a girl, I cried for a solid 30 minutes.”

“I’m not talking about that I was sad,” she continued. “I’m talking about a full heaving cry for 30 minutes.”

Kylie confessed that she “felt different at the beginning of that pregnancy,” which is why she thought she was having a boy.

“I had somehow convinced myself in my subconscious not even knowingly that it was a boy. So when I heard that it was a girl, I completely lost it,” she added.

However, she clarified that she “holds only the slightest bit of guilt” about her sadness in the situation, since Ellie was such a wonderful baby when she arrived.