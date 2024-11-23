Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce have reacted to Jason and Kylie Kelce’s latest announcement.

Kylie took to Instagram on Friday (November 22) to share that she and her husband Jason are expecting a fourth baby girl. Since then, the couple’s family and close friends have responded to the news, with Swift – who’s dating Jason’s brother Travis – liking the post.

Meanwhile, Jason’s mother Donna went to the comments to gush over the announcement, writing: “Love it!!!,” alongside multiple fire and heart eyes emojis.

Brittany Mahomes, who is pregnant with her and Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes’s third baby, also commented: “Ahhhhhh Congrats you guys!!!”

When announcing that she was expecting, Kylie shared a picture of her three daughters – Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, one – each wearing pink sweaters with the phrase, “Big sister.”

The girls also shared their hilarious reaction to having another sibling, with Wyatt putting her hands over her ears and having a shocked look on her face. While Elliotte posed with a big smile, her younger sister Bennett was crying.

open image in gallery Jason and Kylie Kelce are expecting another baby girl ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

“I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each of the girls feel about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom and dad are on the same page!” Kylie wrote in the caption.

The baby news doesn’t necessarily come as a surprise. In fact, Kylie said in July that she and the former Philadelphia Eagles star were open to having a fourth child.

“We’re rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs,” she told New York Magazine’s The Strategist at the time. “The Hanna Anderson PJs last forever. We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth.”

Throughout the last year, Kylie and Jason have also formed a close friendship with Travis’ famous girlfriend, Taylor Swift. When Kylie started to receive more attention in 2023, she also didn’t hesitate to hit back at some misleading headlines, including one that claimed she was “trying to avoid the Taylor Swift spotlight.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023 ( Getty Images )

“Go watch that video,” she said in her TikTok video last year, while referring to an interview with Spectrum News. “I said it’s not my cup of tea to, like, have attention on me.”

She went on to deny the claim that she’s avoiding Swift, adding: “I didn’t say that. That seems like a stretch to me. That, you’re reaching. You are reaching.”

When Swift attends her boyfriend’s Chiefs games, she often sits with the tight end’s family, including Jason, Donna, and Kylie. The Kelce family has also supported Swift’s career, with Jason and Kylie bringing their three daughters to the Grammy-winner’s Eras tour show in Miami, Florida last month. Donna also attended that concert.

Travis has been dating the “All Too Well” singer since the summer of 2023. The romance started after Travis confessed that he tried and failed to give Swift a bracelet with his phone number on it during one of her Eras tour shows.

After that, the pair continued to make headlines when Swift attended a series of Travis’ football games. However, she didn’t confirm they were dating until December 2023 during her interview with Time, when the publication named her its “Person of the Year.”

Kelce and Swift’s public relationship has stayed strong throughout the last year, with the football star attending his girlfriend’s recording-breaking tour multiple times. Her tour will officially end this year, with her last show in Vancouver, Canada in December.