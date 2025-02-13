Kylie Kelce reveals father was ‘appalled’ when she started dating Jason Kelce

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kylie Kelce says her dad was “very disturbed” when she started dating former Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce in 2014.

In conversation with Alex Cooper for this week’s episode of Call Her Daddy, Kylie, who met the NFL pro on Tinder 11 years ago, said: “My dad was appalled. My dad was not happy. He was actually very disturbed.”

Because her father, Ed McDevitt, was already a fan of Jason’s, he told her: “Do not ruin this. Do not ruin this for me.”

Kylie, 32, said her dad was the “last person” she wanted to tell about her new boyfriend.

“I knew he would be like, ‘You’re not a bimbo.’ … My dad is very much [a] girl dad,” she said. “[He’s] protective, going to make sure that you hold yourself the right way and that you present yourself well.”

The mom of three said her dad told her, “You always need to make sure that you have your own stuff going on, that you could always support yourself if anything were to ever happen.”

open image in gallery Kylie and Jason Kelce met on Tinder in 2014 ( Getty Images for Prime Video )

Ed eventually met Jason at a family barbecue in Philadelphia.

“He did not fangirl, and he wasn’t a hard ass,” Kylie recalled of her dad that day. “My dad is very warm and fuzzy. He will not stop talking if you paid him.

open image in gallery Kylie Kelce talks about her family’s reactions to finding out she was dating Jason Kelce ( YouTube/Call Her Daddy )

“He talked to him and afterwards was like, ‘He’s actually nothing like I would have thought a professional athlete would have been.’ He just came in, sat down, my aunt’s feeding him shrimp and burgers,” she continued.

Her mom Lisa, on the other hand, didn’t have much to say. Kylie remembers her saying, “Okay,” afterward.

Elsewhere in the Wednesday interview, Kylie spoke about her brother-in-law Travis and his Grammy-winning girlfriend Taylor Swift.

She recalled a double-date of theirs where Swift, 35, cooked dinner, but she was unable to eat the food.

At the time, the Not Gonna Lie podcast host was in the first term of her current pregnancy and was not in the mood to eat at all.

“This is gonna sound terrible, but I didn't really eat the meal,” Kylie said of Swift’s cooking. “I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant.”

The former field hockey player announced that she and Jason were expecting their fourth baby together back in November 2024 with a picture of their three daughters wearing pink sweaters with, “Big Sister,” stitched across.