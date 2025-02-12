Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is known as an “exceptional cook” among celebrity circles.

Unfortunately for Kylie Kelce, she wouldn’t know after being unable to eat the singer’s food while on a double date with her husband Jason and his brother Travis, who is dating the pop star.

On Wednesday, the wife of the former Philadelphia Eagles center was a guest on Alex Cooper’s popular Call Her Daddy podcast where she was asked if the four had ever gone out together.

“Technically yes, it was at home,” Kylie responded.

Unfortunately, the Not Gonna Lie podcast host was eight weeks pregnant with her fourth daughter at the time and did not feel like eating.

“This is gonna sound terrible, but I didn't really eat the meal,” she told Cooper. “I didn’t really eat the meal because I was eight weeks pregnant.”

She said she knew the confession would “sound terrible” to fans, but “nothing sounded” good to her at the time.

Kylie Kelce (left) was eight weeks pregnant while on a double date with Taylor Swift ( YouTube/Call Her Daddy and Getty Images )

Kylie announced she was expecting in an Instagram post back in November. The post featured a photo of her three daughters — Wyatt, five, Elliotte, three, and Bennett, one — each wearing pink sweaters with the phrase, “Big sister.”

Elsewhere during the podcast, Kylie recalled how she discovered that Travis and Swift were dating. “We knew before everyone else knew but it was not, like … it did not hit the group chat,” she said, noting that she and Jason found out at the same time.

“We knew before they hard launched with her going to a game [in September 2023].”

However, Kylie and the “Lover” singer did not officially meet until Travis and the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Buffalo Bills in a playoff game back in January 2024. She said that many fans viewed the pair having waited so long to meet each other as a sign that they may have been avoiding each other.

“People are deeply disturbed by this,” Kylie said on the podcast. “There was all of this stuff leading up to it about, ‘Why haven't they met? They’re avoiding each other.’”

“I’m not avoiding anyone, I’m more than happy to meet someone, especially someone that Travis is dating,” she continued. “But it was funny to me because I kept saying to people I didn't meet Travis for probably close to a year when Jason and I were dating — and she's busy. It's just so silly to me that that's the storyline that's written.”

Travis and Swift have been dating for almost two years. Their romance kicked off after he attended one of her Eras Tour performances and attempted to hand her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it, which she never received.

The “Bejeweled” singer attended the Super Bowl on Sunday to watch Travis and the Chiefs play against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans where it was rumored that the tight end was going to propose.