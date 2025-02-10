Taylor Swift booed by Eagles fans at Super Bowl – while Trump is cheered

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift received a negative welcome from Philadelphia Eagles fans throughout this year’s Super Bowl.

The Grammy winner attended this year’s game to show her support for her boyfriend Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce on Sunday in New Orleans at the Caesars Superdome. However, the Eagles fans were quick to show support for their team as they began to boo her.

After the “Karma” singer was shown on the jumbotron, the crowd erupted in boos which she appeared to be unbothered by. Swift quickly reacted as she looked over at the people she invited into her suite — Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana — before giving the camera a side eye.

However, Serena Williams ended up defending the singer on social media as she told her to disregard the negative crowd energy.

“I love you @taylorswift 13 don't listen to those boos!!!” she wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

While Swift was getting a negative reaction from the crowd, the opposite happened when Donald Trump also appeared on the jumbotron, with sections of the crowd breaking into cheers.

Trump is the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl in person which has largely resulted in a positive reaction from the players.

The president went on to post on his Truth Social platform about the crowd booing Swift as he shared a post from an account called “Libs of TikTok” which read “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed.”

“The world is healing!”

“It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president,” the Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes told reporters during a press conference on Wednesday. “Someone that is at the top position in our country.”

Mahomes was also asked about Trump’s previous comments when he called the Chiefs quarterback “a good winner.”

While both Swift (left) and Trump (right) appeared on the jumbotron during the game, one was cheered while the other was booed ( Getty/Reuters )

“I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner,” Trump said when asked what team he would be rooting for.

“It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play,” Mahomes said.

The NFL star’s comments came after his teammate Travis Kelce said playing in front of the president is “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said during a press conference.

The news was first revealed that Trump would be attending the game on Tuesday, making him the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person. His presence comes amid feverish security preparations in the city in the wake of the deadly New Year’s Eve terror attack in which 14 people were killed and several more were injured.

Hours before departing for the game, Fox News aired a portion of his interview with host Bret Baier in which he predicted the Chiefs would win the Super Bowl, praised quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, for being MAGA, and reiterated his support for Elon Musk’s work to cut government costs.

Follow live updates from Super Bowl 2025 here.