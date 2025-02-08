Who will Donald Trump be supporting at the Super Bowl?

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

On Sunday Donald Trump will make history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, where he will watch the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

Specific details around the president’s visit to New Orleans are still to be confirmed, however, a bigger question remains: Who will Trump be supporting?

The New York-raised Republican has never publicly expressed an allegiance to any particular team and has made appearances at numerous sporting events. However, it remains to be seen if he will stay impartial, or let previous beef with pop megastar Taylor Swift affect who he is cheering on.

open image in gallery On paper Trump seems likely to support the Kansas City Chiefs, having publicly praised tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) previously ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

On paper, Trump looks more likely to favor the Chiefs, having congratulated the team when they reached the Super Bowl, writing: “What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers.”

He did not show the same courtesy to the Eagles.

When the Eagles won the Super Bowl in 2018, during Trump’s first term, multiple members of the team chose not to attend the invitation to the White House which is extended to all Super Bowl champions.

Players including Malcolm Jenkins and Chris Long were among those who declined the offer after voicing support for former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who in 2016 began kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial inequality.

open image in gallery Trump may have harbored a grudge against the Eagles since members of the team rejected his offer to visit the White House following their Super Bowl win in 2018 ( AP )

The perceived slight led to Trump rescinding the offer to the whole team.

More recently, two of the Chiefs’ star players – quarterback Patrick Mahomes and tight end Travis Kelce – have reacted positively to Trump’s attendance at the game. Mahomes told reporters that it would be “cool” to play in front of a sitting president, while Kelce previously said he considered it “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” Kelce said.

However, while the president has lavished praise on both men, even congratulating the quarterback and his wife Brittany Mahomes on the recent birth of their daughter, he is not quite so fond of Kelce’s partner.

open image in gallery Trump has made no secret that he is not a fan of Kelce’s girlfriend – global pop megastar Taylor Swift ( AP )

“I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT!” the president fumed on Truth Social, shortly after the popstar publicly endorsed his then-rival Kamala Harris for president in September. Trump also spoke on Fox and Friends to say that he was “not a fan” of the singer.

“It was just a question of time... But she’s a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat. And she’ll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace,” he said.

Like the president, Swift will be at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday, to cheer on the Chiefs. It may be wise to keep the pair apart.