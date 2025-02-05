Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has weighed in on President Donald Trump attending this year’s Super Bowl.

During a press conference on Wednesday (February 5) ahead of the big game on Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end told reporters that he considered Trump’s appearance to be “a great honor.”

“I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool,” he said.

Kelce, 35, and his Chiefs teammates, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes, will take on the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

The news was first revealed that Trump would be attending the game on Tuesday, making him the first sitting president to watch the Super Bowl in person. His presence comes amid feverish security preparations in the city in the wake of the deadly New Year’s Eve terror attack in which 14 people were killed and several more were injured.

According to The Guardian, the president will also sit down for a pre-recorded interview that will be aired on the pregame show for Fox, this year’s broadcaster for the Super Bowl.

Travis Kelce (left) spoke about Donald Trump attending this year’s Super Bowl at a press conference on Wednesday ( Getty Images )

Former president Joe Biden declined to sit down for a Super Bowl interview in 2023 and 2024, and Trump also declined in 2018 during his first term.

Although Donald Trump has not yet clarified which team he will be supporting, he did congratulate the Chiefs on reaching the Super Bowl when they beat the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game.

More to follow...