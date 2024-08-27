Travis and Jason Kelce sign deal for New Heights podcast worth more than $100m

Support truly

Travis and Jason Kelce have signed a deal for their popular New Heights podcast worth more than $100m.

The football stars signed the jaw-dropping three-year deal with Amazon’s ​​Wondery, which will retain exclusive ad-sales and distribution rights to the sports podcast hosted by the famous brothers. According to Variety, the deal is worth more than $100m.

As part of the negotiation, New Heights will continue to be available widely on all podcast services, including Wondery’s various distribution channels and on YouTube. The deal also includes ad-free listening for Wondery+ subscribers, livestreams, and rights to develop, manufacture, license and distribute all merchandise based on New Heights, including new consumer products. The podcast will continue to be produced by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

In a press release, the Kelces explained they “couldn’t be more excited to team up” with Wondery “for the next phase of New Heights.”

“We love this show, and the fanbase that has grown with us over the last two seasons. Wondery understands the shared vision and will offer a wealth of experience and resources to take us to New Heights,” the duo said. “We are going to create some groundbreaking moments together through this partnership. We are thrilled to start season three – see you soon, 92%ers!”

Since the Super Bowl champions launched their podcast in 2022, New Heights has continued to rank among the most popular podcasts across Apple Podcasts and Spotify. Earlier this year, the Kelces won Podcast of the Year at the 2024 iHeartPodcast Awards.

New Heights grew in popularity as Jason, 36, and Travis, 34, geared up to face off against each other at the 2023 Super Bowl – where the Chiefs scored their third championship win. In March, the Philadelphia Eagles center announced he was retiring from the NFL after 13 seasons.

The podcast later exploded after it was revealed that Travis was dating 14-time Grammy winner Taylor Swift. Back in July 2023, the Chiefs tight end admitted that he tried and failed to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. He made Swift a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition, but he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to Jason during the podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.”

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” Travis said. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal”.

It seemed that the “Anti-Hero” singer caught wind of Travis’ shoutout on the podcast, as it was reported just two months later that the pair were dating.