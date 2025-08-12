Taylor Swift announces new album Life of a Showgirl during Travis Kelce podcast appearance
No release date has yet been announced but Swift’s website offers some clues
Taylor Swift has announced her 12th studio album during an appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast, revealing its title to be The Life of a Showgirl.
On Monday, Swift posted a countdown on her website, leading to a flurry of fan speculation that a new album could be on its way.
That was then confirmed a short time later when Kelce announced the singer would be featuring as a surprise guest on his podcast New Heights. During that appearance Swift revealed that she was indeed releasing a new album and shared the album title.
The album has been made available for pre-order on her website, although a release date is yet to be confirmed.
But there were some clues about a timeline for the album’s release in a listing on her website for a special limited vinyl edition of the album in “portofino orange glitter”. The website said this and other vinyl editions would be shipped by 13 October.
The multi Grammy-winning pop star’s last album was The Tortured Poets Department, released in 2024. In the same year, she ended her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold tickets worth an estimated $2.2bn (£1.6bn) in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for two years in a row.
The Life of a Showgirl will be Swift’s first album since she bought back the full rights to her first six albums from investment fund Shamrock Capital.
Her albums were first acquired by music mogul Scooter Braun in 2020 in a deal believed to be more than $300m.
The sale caused major furore at the time as Swift claimed she had begged to buy her own work outright, but was denied the chance.
In August 2019, she announced she would be working to re-record her early albums as a way to gain ownership of her music. So far, she has released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version), all of which have been commercial successes.