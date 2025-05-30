Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After a hard-fought battle, Taylor Swift is finally the owner of her entire life’s work.

The pop superstar revealed Friday that she has bought back the master recordings to her first six albums.

“Hi. I’m trying to gather my thoughts into something coherent, but right now my mind is just a slideshow. A flashback sequence of all the times I daydreamed about, wishes for, and pined away for a chance to get to tell you this news,” Swift, 35, handwrote in a digital note shared to her website.

“All the times I was thiiiiiiiis close, reaching out for it, only for it to fall through. I almost stopped thinking it could ever happen, after 20 years of having the carrot dangled and then yanked away. But that’s all in the past now. I’ve been bursting into tears of joy at random intervals ever since I found out that this is really happening. I really get to say these words,” she continued.

“All of the music I ever made... now belongs... to me,” she revealed. “My entire life’s work.”

“To say this is my greatest dream come true is actually being pretty reserved about it. To my fans, you know how important this has been to me — so much so that I meticulously re-recorded and released four of my albums, calling them Taylor’s Version,” Swift added.

Taylor Swift finally owns her life’s work ( AFP via Getty Images )

She credited fans’ “passionate support” of the albums, in addition to “the success story [they] turned” her record-breaking Eras Tour into, as the reason she was able to buy back her music.

“I can’t thank you enough for helping to reunite me with this art that I dedicated my life to, but have never owned until now,” she said. “All I ever wanted was the opportunity to work hard enough to be able to one day purchase my music outright with no strings attached, no partnership, with full autonomy. I will be forever grateful to everyone at Shamrock Capital for being the first people to ever offer this to me. The way they’ve handled every interaction we’ve had has been honest, fair, and respectful. This was a business deal to them, but I really felt like they saw it for what it was to me: My memories and my sweat and my handwriting and my decades of dreams. I am endlessly thankful.”

She quipped: “My first tattoo might just be a huge shamrock in the middle of my forehead.”

Shamrock Capital, an investment fund, acquired the masters to Swift’s first six albums in 2020 from music mogul Scooter Braun in a deal believed to be more than $300 million.

Braun, Swift’s longtime nemesis, first gained ownership of her six-album catalog in 2019, when one of his companies, Ithaca Holdings LLC, infamously purchased Big Machine Records, the label the “Cruel Summer” singer had been signed to from 2006 to 2018.

The sale caused major furor at the time as Swift claimed she had begged to buy her own work outright, but was denied the chance. In August 2019, she announced she would be working to re-record her early albums as a way to gain ownership of her music. So far, she’s released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version).

