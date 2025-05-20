Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift has delighted fans by releasing the first song from her highly anticipated album, Reputation (Taylor’s Version), in a surprising way.

The musician is re-recording her rebellious sixth studio album, Reputation, which was first released in 2017, as part of her series of “Taylor’s Versions” albums.

A new version of the hit “Look What You Made Me Do” debuted in the opening scene of the latest episode of The Handmaid’s Tale on Hulu. The show stars Mad Men actor Elisabeth Moss as June Osbourne (Offred), who is forced to serve as a Handmaid and bear children. It is based on the book by the same name, written by Margaret Atwood.

In the ninth episode of the sixth season, released on Monday (19 May), Moss’s character is leading a rebellion against the Commanders of Gilead. Many praised the perfect alignment between the song, which explores themes of anger and retribution, and the scene on the show.

“Taylor soundtracking rage and rebellion? As she should!” wrote one person on X/Twitter.

Others were less impressed: “It's just the same song... I’m not falling for these reheated nachos.”

Swifties also noticed the poetic justice of the track appearing at the peak moment of a women’s rebellion, as Swift’s struggles to regain ownership of her music have been well-documented.

“Taylor: Reclaims music rights. Also Taylor: Soundtracks a rebellion. Us: Standing, clapping, crying,” noted one fan.

Swift is re-recording her album in an effort to gain control and ownership over her work ( Getty Images for The Recording A )

Swift’s struggle began back in 2019, when the music label Big Machine Records, which the singer had been signed to from 2006 to 2018, was sold to music mogul Scooter Braun – best known as the man who discovered and signed pop star Justin Bieber.

Along with ownership of the company, Braun also gained rights to the master recordings of all the music Swift had created during her time with the label. This included her first six albums: Taylor Swift (2006), Fearless (2008), Speak Now (2010), Red (2012), 1989 (2014) and Reputation (2017).

This meant that anybody who wanted to licence any of Swift’s old songs for a movie or TV show would have to get Braun’s permission and pay him a fee.

Swift said she was dismayed by the news that her master recordings had been sold, claiming she had previously begged for the chance to buy back her own work. Less than two months later, Swift revealed that she would be re-recording her first six studio albums in order to gain total control and ownership of her past work.