Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
US election
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

2025 Grammy nominations in full

The biggest names in music have been recognized for their contributions to the industry made throughout the past year

Inga Parkel
New York
Friday 08 November 2024 11:02 EST
Comments
Close
Highlights from 2024 Grammy Awards

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.

At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.

The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.

Your support makes all the difference.

The nominees for the 2025 Grammys have been announced.

CBS News’s Gayle King and comedian Jim Gaffigan, along with several past Grammy winners, including Kylie Minogue, Ben Platt and last year’s Best New Artist winner, Victoria Monét, shared the list of nominees during a Friday (November 8) livestream.

Only recordings commercially released in the US between September 16, 2023 through August 30, 2024 are eligible for 2025 nominations.

Winners will be revealed during the live ceremony on Sunday, February 2, 2025, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Find the full list of Grammy 2025 nominations below. This list will be updated as the nominations roll out.

Album of the Year

Record of the Year

Best Latin Pop Album

Best Country Album

Best Country Solo Performance

Best New Artist

Song of the Year

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Best R&B Album

Best R&B Performance

Best Alternative Music Album

Best Alternative Music Performance

Best Rock Album

Best Pop Dance Recording

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Best Pop Solo Performance

Best Pop Vocal Album

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Best Rock Performance

Best Metal Performance

Best Rock Song

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Best R&B Song

Best Progressive R&B Album

Best Rap Performance

Best Rap Song

Best Rap Album

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in