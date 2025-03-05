Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce’s neighbor, Wes Bergmann, has claimed that the NFL player and Taylor Swift got together a lot earlier than people think.

The reality star offered his insight on the famous couple — who publicly confirmed their relationship in 2023 — on a recent episode of Michele Fitzgerald and Kellie Nalbandian’s podcast, The Social Game. During the conversation, Nalbandian pointed out that Bergmann lives next to Kelce in a gated community in Kansas City, Missouri.

According to the Traitors star, his neighbor is a bit of “an enigma.”

“On one hand, he's like this big, tough football player. On the other hand, he's going to have about 12 Taylor Swift songs written about him,” Bergmann explained.

He then claimed that he was “the first person to know about” Kelce and Swift’s romance, and when he tried to tell Fitzgerald about it, she didn’t believe him.

“I tried to tell this woman a long time ago, ‘They are together, just so you know,’ and she didn’t believe me,” Bergmann continued.

Travis Kelce’s neighbor claims he knew about the NFL star’s relationship with Taylor Swift ‘six months’ before they were romantically linked ( The Social Game / Getty Images )

“I beat the validating of her showing up to games and stuff by like six months,” he added, referring to Swift’s first attendance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023.

Fitzgerald chimed in to explain why she didn’t think that Swift was dating Kelce at first, given some of the past relationships the “All Too Well” singer has been in.

“She loves a brooding artist, usually they are a bit scrawnier, they're kind of like womanizers in a lot of ways,” the podcast host suggested. “And then you have him who seems chivalrous, an all-American football player and he’s just been winning and crushing.”

Nalbandian then called the reality star the “winner of the girl chat” since he was one of the first people who allegedly knew about Swift and Kelce’s relationship.

Rumors first swirled that Kelce and Swift were together back in July 2023 — a month after the singer ended her brief romance with Matty Healy. Three months before she dated the 1975 frontman, Swift split from her boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

During an episode of Kelce and his brother Jason’s New Heights podcast, the tight end confessed that when he attended Swift’s Eras tour concert in Missouri in July 2023, he tried to give her his number.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he said during the podcast at the time. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal.”

In September 2023, Swift attended her first Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium and went on to be a regular guest at Kelce’s games for months to come. Kelce returned the favor by attending a series of Swift’s Eras tour concerts in 2023. However, the “Shake It Off” singer didn’t confirm their relationship until December 2023 during an interview with Time.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she explained. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Since then, Swift and Kelce have been going strong, with the Grammy winner even attending the 2025 Super Bowl, which saw the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Chiefs, 40-22.

According to Kelce’s older brother Jason, the Chiefs star’s romance with Swift is “different” than the previous relationships he’s been in.

“What also felt different is just the way he talks about her and talked about her from the moment he was with her,” Jason said during an episode of The Steam Room podcast last month. “You could tell how much he really, really liked her, right from the get-go. I think that the level early on in that was something that was very eye opening to me when we first had discussions.”