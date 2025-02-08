Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mayor of Kansas City would love to marry Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Quinton Lucas said during an interview with CNN News Central on Friday that he would be thrilled to officiate their wedding. There have been rumors that Swift and Kelce might get engaged at the Super Bowl Sunday, which President Donald Trump plans to attend, when the Chiefs face off in New Orleans against the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I am excited to officiate the wedding,” Lucas said. “That would be the biggest job I could ever have. Forget before [being] the mayor. You’re the officiant for Travis and Taylor [Swift]! It would be a bigger wedding than Princess Diana and Prince Charles. It would be huge.”

Lucas, however, isn’t the only person interested in the role.

Back in September, Flavor Flav also gushed over the couple’s relationship and explained that he wanted to be the person who marries them.

Kelce and Swift have been dating for over one year ( Getty Images )

“I think they’re going to be together for a while,” Flav told Us Weekly about Swift and Kelce. “I hope they [are], and if they get married, I want to be the preacher. I want to be the one that marries them.”

Despite the couple dating for over one year and Swift about to attend her second Super Bowl to show her support for Kelce, the tight end hasn’t dropped any hints on whether he’s planning an engagement after the big game.

During a press conference in New Orleans on Monday when a reporter asked him if he planned on getting engaged during the Super Bowl, Kelce replied: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

When asked specifically if he planned to give Swift a ring on Sunday, he changed the subject again.

“A Super Bowl ring? Next question,” he responded.

However, Kelce did share how the “All Too Well” singer’s work ethic and success keeps him motivated on the field.

“I better hold up my end of the bargain,” he said. “If she’s out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer, and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure.”

During the AFC Championship last month — which secured the Chiefs’ spot in the Super Bowl — Swift made her way down to the field to congratulate her boyfriend on his win.

“I love you so much,” the “Blank Space” singer said to Kelce while giving him a big hug. “I’m so proud of you, I can’t stand it. Look what you did!”

While neither Kelce nor Swift has directly addressed the topic of their possiblel marriage, the NFL star recently dished about the one time of year he would never want to get married.

“I’ve seen weddings in f**king February. I’ve seen weddings everywhere but the fall. So I’m not sure if the fall [is] a good wedding season,” he mused on a January 8 episode on his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

“I actually don’t know people who have gotten married in the fall – because all the weddings I’ve been to and all my friends always do it in the summer,” he noted.