Travis Kelce hopes to match Taylor Swift’s ‘energy’ in Super Bowl ‘three-peat’ quest

Travis Kelce said he will need to channel the world-conquering spirit of girlfriend Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl if he is going to help the Chiefs to an unprecedented third straight title on Sunday.

The All-Pro tight end and the pop megastar have been highly supportive of each other since they began dating last year, with Swift enthusiastically supporting the Chiefs from the stands and Kelce appearing on stage in London last June during Swift's record-shattering Eras Tour.

"I better hold up my end of the bargain, right?" Kelce told reporters in New Orleans on Monday.

"If she's out here being the superstar she is, never taking no for an answer and always working her tail off, I better match that energy for sure."

While the couple's trades differ, their workplaces often overlap. Swift performed at New Orleans' Superdome, the site of the NFL's championship game this year, three times in October on the Eras tour.

Kelce and the Chiefs, meanwhile, are looking to become the first NFL team to "three-peat" as Super Bowl champions on that very same field with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the title showdown.

Kelce said the duo's rise to the pinnacle of their respective fields is no cosmic accident but rather something they have willed into existence.

"I think we both love to manifest things," he said, "You can't say it's not real because we're here, right?"

Intrigue around the Pennsylvania-born Swift's team loyalty in the Super Bowl has grown since Philadelphia reached the title game but Kelce said he had no doubt where her allegiance would be come Sunday.

"I know her father is an Eagles fan," he said, "She'll be all for the Chiefs this time around for sure."

Travis Kelce is aiming to win the Super Bowl for a third year in a row ( USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Con )

Kelce also addressed rumours that he is close to retirement. He was asked where he plans to be in three years and replied: "Hopefully still playing football."

The tight end added: "I love doing this, I love coming into work every day. I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life.

“That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long. You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I've been doing that in my offseason.

“But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."