Travis Kelce reveals future NFL plans before Super Bowl after retirement speculation

Travis Kelce has insisted that he has no intentions of retiring from the NFL even if the Kansas City Chiefs secured an unprecedented third consecutive Super Bowl victory.

The Chiefs chase history against the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans as they target a three-peat in Super Bowl LIX.

The future plans of 35-year-old tight end Kelce have been the subject of speculation ahead of the Superdome showpiece, with the veteran more than a decade into his professional career.

He has been given new fame by his relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, while Kelce has also built a burgeoning podcasting career alongside brother, and former Eagles offensive lineman, Jason.

While explaining that he will continue to build his profile outside of the sport, the four-time first team All Pro selection is certain that he wants to keep playing for several more years.

“Hopefully still playing football," Kelce said when asked what he hoped to be doing in three years’ time. "I love doing this, I love coming into work every day.

“I feel like I still have a lot of good football left in me. We'll see what happens. I know I've been setting myself up for other opportunities in my life. That's always been the goal knowing football only lasts for so long.

“You have to find a way to get into another career and another profession. I've been doing that in my offseason. But for the most part, I plan on being a Kansas City Chief and playing football."

Kelce has the most play-off receptions by any player in NFL history and will add to that tally as he and Patrick Mahomes look to unlock a staunch Philadelphia defensive unit on Sunday night.

The tight end’s regular season tallies for receiving yards and touchdowns were his lowest since playing in just one game during his rookie year, but he produced a strong performance against the Houston Texans in the divisional round to help set up a shot at history.