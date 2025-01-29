Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jason Kelce has revealed which team he’ll be cheering on in the Super Bowl.

This year’s game will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Philadelphia Eagles. It leaves Jason in a predicament as he played as a center for the Eagles for 13 seasons before retiring last year while his younger brother Travis is a tight end for the Chiefs.

The two teams previously played each other in the 2023 Super Bowl — nicknamed the Kelce Bowl because of the brothers’ face-off. Travis and the Chiefs came out on top that year.

During the most recent episode of the brothers’ New Heights podcast on Wednesday (January 29), Jason admitted he’d been asked a lot about who he’d be supporting on the big day.

“Here’s the biggest thing. Obviously, you're my brother. I always root for my brother. That's the reality of it,” Jason said.

“Even though I'm decked out in Eagles gear, I'm always going to root for Travis. But there's a lot of people in the Philadelphia organization, whether it's players, coaches, people in the building that feel like extended family to me, especially my former linemen, like Lane Johnson feels like a brother in a lot of ways.”

“And I'm rooting for those guys too. I'm rooting for Philadelphia and I'm rooting for Travis Kelce,” the older Kelce brother added. “That's the reality of it. No matter what on game day, I'm going to be happy for one of those sides and I'm going to be sad for the other side.”

‘I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I'm going to be happy for that guy,’ Jason said ( Getty Images )

Despite no longer playing, Jason said he expects this year’s Super Bowl to feel similar to the one played against his brother in 2023 because he still lives in Philadelphia and regularly visits Lincoln Field

“I still feel like I am a Philadelphia Eagle and that I'm a part of all of these people that root and cheer on our team,” he said.

He explained that one team was going to lose regardless, but he “would be lying” if he said he didn’t want the Eagles to win.

“I want them to, but I also want Travis Kelce to win,” Jason said. “So, that's a long-winded way of saying, I just want to see a good football game and whoever wins, I'm going to be happy for that guy.”

This year’s Super Bowl will be held at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, Louisiana on Sunday, February 9. The Superdome last held the event in 2013, when the Ravens beat the 49ers 34-31, and it has held seven Super Bowls overall, with the first dating back to 1978.

Kendrick Lamar was confirmed as the main act for the halftime show in September with long-time collaborator SZA as one of the supporting acts.

The national anthem will be sung by Jon Batiste.

This year’s game will kick off on Sunday, February 9 at 6:30 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on Fox.