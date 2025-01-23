Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kendrick Lamar has revealed he will be joined by none other than R&B superstar SZA next month for his Super Bowl halftime show.

The Grammy-winning rapper, 37, and Apple Music announced the news in a teaser trailer released on Thursday (January 23).

In the clip, Lamar is seen walking onto a football field while talking on the phone. SZA then sneaks up behind him and playfully dumps a bucket of Gatorade on him.

“Catch @kendricklamar with guest @sza. #AppleMusicHalftime #SBLIX,” the caption of the post reads.

SZA is Lamar’s former Top Dawg Entertainment labelmate. She appeared on two tracks — “Gloria” and “Luther” — off his recent album GNX.

Later this year, the two will embark on the North American leg of their Grand National Tour, beginning in April.

Kendrick Lamar will be joined by guest performer SZA at this year’s Super Bowl halftime show ( Apple Music/Instagram )

Lamar, 37, and SZA, 35, previously toured together for Top Dawg Entertainment’s 2018 Championship Tour. They also collaborated on Lamar’s hit single “All the Stars” that same year.

It was unveiled last September that Lamar had landed the coveted Super Bowl halftime gig.

“Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos,” he said in the video announcement. “I won’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9, 2025. Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home.”

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer, said in a statement: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer.

“His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

The news was met with criticism from inside the rap world as artists like Nicki Minaj voiced their discontent that Lamar was picked over New Orleans native Lil Wayne.

Wayne himself addressed the devastating blow, admitting that “it hurt a lot” not to be chosen. “You know what I’m talking about. It hurt a whole lot,” he said in an Instagram video at the time.

“I blame myself for not being mentally prepared for a letdown,” the “A Milli” rapper said. “I feel like I let all y’all down by not getting that opportunity. But I’m working on me.”