Kendrick Lamar teases theme behind his Super Bowl halftime show

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kendrick Lamar has hinted at his plans for this Sunday’s Super Bowl halftime show, saying he hopes to make the audience “think a little.”

The 37-year-old Grammy and Pulitzer-winning rapper is the first solo hip-hop artist to play the high-profile gig.

Speaking at the Ernest N Morial Convention Center in New Orleans during an Apple Music press conference ahead of the show, Lamar was asked what people should expect from his performance and he replied: “Storytelling.”

Lamar continued: “I think I've always been very open about storytelling through all my catalog, and my history of music. I've always had a passion about bringing that on whatever stage I'm on, you know, whether it's a world tour or whether it was 500 people at Key Club, I've always had a form of that.

“I like to always carry on that sense of, you know, make people listen, but also see and think a little.”

Lamar previously performed at the event in 2022 when he came out as a guest performer as Dr Dre headlined, along with Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

Kendrick Lamar speaking during the Super Bowl LVIX Pregame & Apple Music Super Bowl LVIX Halftime Show Press Conference on February 6, 2025 ( Mike Coppola/Getty Images )

The specifics of Lamar’s performance are being kept under wraps, although it has been confirmed that he will be joined by 35-year-old singer SZA.

Asked what Lamar has planned, SZA told New York Daily News at last weekend’s Grammys: “That’s King Kendrick’s performance and that it is all for him to divulge.

“What I can say is he’s worked really hard on it, and I’m so honored to be a part of it and I’m so honored to even know him and exist in the same time as someone as brilliant as him.”

At the press conference, Lamar revealed he hasn’t had time to reflect with SZA about the significance of them performing together on the biggest stage in American sport.

“We haven't even had a chance to crash out about it, because everything’s been moving fast, as far as production and rehearsals and stuff,” said Lamar. “We speak, but we haven't really had a chance to settle into the moment.

“For me personally, watching her, her career and where she's come from, it's amazing to see. I get to finally see how certain individuals see me come up in the process, because I've seen her [from] day one.”

In the game itself, the Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to defend their championship title for a third consecutive year — this time against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Super Bowl kicks off at 6:30 p.m. EST.