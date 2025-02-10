Kanye West quits X after posting Super Bowl rant about Taylor Swift

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West has deleted his account from X/Twitter after he posted a rant about Taylor Swift during the Super Bowl and thanked Elon Musk for allowing him to “vent”.

The controversial rapper, who caused uproar on the Grammys red carpet this week in a stunt involving his wife, Bianca Censori, has previously sparked outrage over his antisemitic outbursts on social media and in interviews.

On Friday (7 February), a string of posts shared from his X account included the declaration: “I love Hitler. Now what b****es,” and, “I’m a Nazi [sic].”

West’s account subsequently had a “sensitive content warning” added to it due to his use of offensive slurs. The tirade of posts saw celebrities such as David Schwimmer and Piers Morgan call for West to be banned from the platform.

The 47-year-old, also known as Ye, now appears to have now deleted his account after continuing to post during Sunday’s Super Bowl event.

He wrote: “I'm logging out of Twitter. I appreciate Elon for allowing me to vent. It has been very cathartic to use the world as a sounding board. It was like an Ayahuasca trip. Love all of you who gave me your energy and attention. To we connect again. Good afternoon and good night."

During the Super Bowl, which included Kendrick Lamar’s half-time performance, West also posted a rant about Swift, who was in the New Orleans Superdome to support her boyfriend Travis Kelce, who plays for the Kansas City Chiefs.

While appearing to talk about Lamar’s song ‘Not Like Us’, West said: “IF ITS ABOUT THE CULTURE ... WHY ARE WE LETTING TAYLOR SWIFT BE SEEN ON TV SINGING A SONG ABOUT TAKING A BLACK MAN DOWN AND ACCUSING OF THINGS THAT CAN TAKE A BLACK MAN DOWN FOR LIFE."

Kanye West’s X account had a content warning added to it before he deleted it ( Getty/X )

Swift was booed by Philadelphia Eagles fans whenever she was shown on the big screen during the game. After the “Karma” singer was shown on the jumbotron, the crowd erupted in boos, which she appeared to be unbothered by.

Swift quickly reacted as she looked over at the people she had invited into her suite – Ice Spice and the Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana – before giving the camera a side eye.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump became the first sitting president to ever attend a Super Bowl in person, which has largely resulted in a positive reaction from the players and fans

The US president went on to post on his Truth Social platform about the crowd booing Swift as he shared a post from an account called “Libs of TikTok”, which read “Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed”.

“The world is healing!” the post stated.