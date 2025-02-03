Kanye West's wife Bianca Censori shocks Grammys red carpet with ‘nude’ look

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Kanye West made a surprise appearance at the 2025 Grammy Awards on Sunday (February 2) with his wife, Bianca Censori.

The controversial rapper, 47, and the Australian model, 30, walked the red carpet at the Crypto.com arena dressed in all black.

However, as the couple reached the photographers’ section, Censori turned and dropped her black feather coat to reveal an entirely nude look in a sheer mini-dress.

On X/Twitter, Grammys viewers reacted to the bold look.

“Nah. This is crazy... This isn’t haute couture. This isn’t fashion,” one person wrote.

“The way everyone went silent for a second after she dropped the coat,” another pointed out.

“So we are just walking around naked now,” added a third.

Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th Annual Grammy Awards ( Getty )

West is nominated for Best Rap Song at this year’s Grammys for his 2024 song “Carnival.”

The couple’s rare public appearance comes after Ye’s since-deleted sexualized tweet about former Vice President Kamala Harris on Saturday.

“I used to want to f*** Kamala until she lost. I don’t f*** losers anymore,” Ye posted to X.

He later apologized to Kamala’s children, Cole and Ella, writing on X: “Kamala seems like a very nice human. I just wanna say sorry to her kids.”

West and Censori met in 2020, when the model was working for Yeezy as the company’s architectural designer. At the time, West was still married to Kim Kardashian, with whom he shares four children – North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five.

The Skims founder filed for divorce from West in 2021 and was later declared “legally single” before their split was finalized. Kardashian and West officially divorced in November 2022 after months of court proceedings.

The rapper reportedly married Censori in a secret ceremony in December 2022 – the same month he released the track “Censori Overload.”

The couple then went public with their relationship in January 2023. Censori has since become well-known for appearing often almost nude when out and about with West.

Last year, she risked jail time after wearing nothing but a pair of sheer tights during a shopping trip in Paris.

In France, it is illegal under the criminal code to expose “intimate portions of one's body in plain view in a space that is accessible to the public.” It is punishable by one year in prison and a fine of €15,000.

In January, while attending a Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony honoring R&B singer Charlie Wilson, West was asked by a TMZ contributor “if Bianca has her free will. Some people are saying that you’re controlling her.”

West then grabbed the phone from the reporter before delivering a firm reprimand: “Why do you feel like it’s okay? I’m a human being.”