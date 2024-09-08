Kendrick Lamar announces Super Bowl halftime show with subtle nod to Drake beef

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close In my reporting on women's reproductive rights, I've witnessed the critical role that independent journalism plays in protecting freedoms and informing the public.



Kendrick Lamar will perform at the 2025 Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime show on February 9, 2025.

The 17-time Grammy-winning rapper announced the news on Sunday (September 8) in a video.

In the clip, Lamar is seen on a football field, standing in front of an American flag as he shoots footballs out of an automatic passing machine.

“My name’s Kendrick Lamar and I’ll be performing at Super Bowl LIX,” he says in the video. “Will you be pulling up? I hope so. You know it’s only one opportunity to win a championship. No round twos.

“I won’t want you to miss it. Meet me in New Orleans. February 9, 2025,” Lamar adds. “Wear your best dress, too, even if you watch it from home.”

In the comments section, many fans interpreted “no round twos” to be a veiled reference to his beef with fellow rapper Drake.

One wrote: “I’m as tired of mentioning Drake as anyone but y’all gotta agree ‘Y’know there’s only way to win a championship, no round twos.’ is CRAZY work.”

“Definitely directed at Drake,” another comment with 11,000 likes reads.

“TALK TO HIM KENDRICK,” wrote a third.

Kendrick Lamar announces Super Bowl halftime show ( Kendrick Lamar/YouTube )

The beef between Lamar and Drake goes back to 2014 but escalated this summer, with the musicians releasing multiple diss tracks and calling each other out over physical appearance, talent, use of AI, and allegations of paedophilia.

In a separate statement announcing the halftime show, Lamar added: “Rap music is still the most impactful genre to date,” he said. “And I’ll be there to remind the world why. They got the right one.”

Jay-Z, whose company Roc Nation works with the NFL to select the halftime show performer, said: “Kendrick Lamar is truly a once-in-a-generation artist and performer. His deep love for hip-hop and culture informs his artistic vision. He has an unparalleled ability to define and influence culture globally. Kendrick’s work transcends music, and his impact will be felt for years to come.”

Seth Dudowsky, Head of Music at the NFL, added: “Few artists have impacted music and culture as profoundly as Kendrick Lamar. Time and time again, Kendrick has proven his unique ability to craft moments that resonate, redefine, and ultimately shake the very foundation of hip-hop. We’re excited to collaborate with Kendrick, Roc Nation, and Apple Music to deliver another unforgettable Halftime Show.”

Super Bowl 2024 was headlined by Usher, who brought out special guests Alicia Keys, Lil Jon, Ludacris and HER.

Taylor Swift was there with friends, including Blake Lively and Lana Del Rey, to cheer on her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, as his team beat the San Francisco 49ers in overtime. The pair shared a romcom-worthy kiss after the Chiefs scored a touchdown and won the game.

Meanwhile, Lana Del Rey was “trampled on” after being knocked over while the VIP guests celebrated the Chiefs’ victory, which was attended by other famous faces including Sir Paul McCartney and Leonardo DiCaprio.

It was a successful night for the Chiefs – and Swift’s PR machine – but Kelce faced criticism after shoving his Kansas City Chiefs coach Andy Reid in a furious exchange.