Taylor Swift gushes over boyfriend Travis Kelce during album launch: ‘He’s like a human exclamation point’

Taylor Swift has openly gushed over her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, as she made her podcasting debut on New Heights alongside his older brother, Jason Kelce.

During Wednesday’s episode —which also featured the Grammy winner announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl — the pair discussed their relationship and how it first started almost two years ago.

It all began when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end admitted on New Heights that he tried — and failed — to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts. He revealed on July 26, 2023, that he made Swift a friendship bracelet, in line with Swiftie tradition, but he was left “disappointed” when things didn’t go according to plan.

“He didn't even reach out to our management... He thought that ‘cause he knows the elevator lady, he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room,” the “Karma” singer recalled.

Despite his initial failed attempt, the two later got together, where Swift admitted that during their first few dates, it “kinda felt more like I was in an 80s John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my room with a boom box like 'I wanna date you!”

“I was like if this guy isn't crazy, which is a big if, this is sort of what I've been writing songs about wanting to happen to me since I was a teenager,” she said. “I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked, I was like he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal.”

“Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things. Travis is a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He’s like a human exclamation point,” she added.

Travis also took the opportunity to praise his girlfriend as he told both the podcast listeners and her, “She makes me so much better…It's like I've known you forever...it's like you've knocked my socks off.”

“She blew me away,” he added.

The couple first confirmed dating rumors in September 2023, when the “Mean” singer attended a Chiefs game alongside Travis’s mother, Donna, where she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to his third-quarter touchdown reception.

Later, the two were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together — with Kelce wearing a 1989-inspired denim outfit, no less. The two escaped the crowd in Kelce’s convertible, according to photos and videos posted online, and he reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game celebration.