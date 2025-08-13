Taylor Swift spills details on new album in New Heights podcast appearance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift is revealing new details about her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, during an appearance on her boyfriend Travis Kelce’s podcast.

The pop superstar, 35, is the guest Wednesday on New Heights, the podcast Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason.

Swift first announced the new record in a preview clip from the episode posted earlier this week.

In the clip, Swift said: “So I wanted to show you something,” and then lifted up a blurred-out album cover. “This is my brand new album, The Life of a Showgirl,” she added.

No release date has yet been confirmed but the album is available for pre-order and will be shipped before October 13, according to Swift’s website.

Early in the episode, Swift reflected on how Kelce wooed her, joking: “This podcast got me a boyfriend, ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating app about two years ago.”

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift appearing together on the ‘New Heights’ podcast ( New Heights )

She added that when they first spoke, she realized “he's the good kind of crazy.”

“I knew that he wasn't crazy the first couple of times that we talked,” she continued. “I was just like, he's truly getting to know me in a way that's very natural, very pure, very normal. Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things. Travis is a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He's like a human exclamation point.”

open image in gallery The cover of Taylor Swift's 12th album 'The Life of a Showgirl' ( Republic Records )

The multi Grammy-winning pop star’s most recent album was The Tortured Poets Department, released in 2024. In the same year, she ended her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold tickets worth an estimated $2.2 billion (£1.6bn) in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for two years in a row.

More to follow...