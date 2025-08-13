Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Travis Kelce has talked about his relationship with Taylor Swift in a new interview, admitting that the pop star reminds him of his mother.

The Kansas City Chiefs player, 35, said that Swift, 35, and his banker mum, Donna Kelce, both share traits of “kindness and genuineness”.

Speaking to GQ, he said they both have an “ability to say hello to everyone in the room”.

He added: “Their ability to show love and support no matter what. And on top of that, their work ethic.

“I saw my mother reach goals that she had set for herself, go from being a teller to working all the way up in the KeyBank building.”

American footballer Kelce, who’s been dating Swift since 2023, explained: “I’ve seen Taylor do the exact same thing of setting goals for herself and exceeding the expectations and really captivating the world in that regard.”

Kelce’s mother worked for decades in banking, but in recent years has moved into acting, having starred in the 2024 Hallmark movies Christmas on Call and Holiday Touchdown: A Chiefs Love Story.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce look on before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos on October 12, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri ( Getty Images )

Elsewhere in the interview, Kelce opened up about the increased media scrutiny he has faced since being in a relationship with Swift.

Kelce said he is someone who struggles to ignore negative coverage or reactions from fans.

“If someone says something that they don’t like about you, you have to be able to understand how you are portraying yourself for them to say that,” he explained.

“I don’t want anyone to say anything negative about me. Some people don’t give a f***. I’m someone who does care.”

open image in gallery Kelce and Swift on his ‘New Heights’ podcast ( New Heights )

He also spoke about the “mind-blowing” physical toll of Swift’s Eras Tour.

“I hadn’t experienced somebody in the same shoes as me, having a partner who understands the scrutiny, the ups and downs of being in front of millions,” he said.

“That was very relatable, seeing how exhausted she would get after shows. She may not think of herself as an athlete. She will never tell anyone that she is an athlete. But I’ve seen what she goes through. I’ve seen the amount of work that she puts on her body, and it’s mind-blowing.”

He added that the Eras Tour floor is essentially a “football-field-sized computer”, explaining: “You take that into Singapore, where it is scorching hot, and all of a sudden you’re feeling the fumes from the computer and you’re feeling the fumes from the sun and you’re doing a show for three hours with a lot of energy, bringing it every single song.

“That is arguably more exhausting than how much I put in on a Sunday, and she’s doing it three, four, five days in a row.”

Earlier this week, Swift used Kelce’s podcast, New Heights, to announce her 12th studio album The Life of a Showgirl.

The Grammy-winning star’s last album was 2024’s The Tortured Poets Department. In the same year, Swift finished her record-breaking Eras Tour, which sold tickets worth an estimated $2.2bn (£1.6bn) in its nearly two-year run, making it the highest-grossing tour of all time for two years running.