Zoë Kravitz has said that being friends with Taylor Swift has plenty of perks, namely the singer’s impressive baking skills.

The Mad Max: Fury Road actor told Scott Mills on BBC Radio 2’s Breakfast Show that the 14-time Grammy-winner makes “a very good sourdough bread,” describing the recipe as “insane”.

Kravitz added that the “Shake It Off” musician had arranged for the bread to be delivered to her house “like a week ago”.

When host Scott Mills asked in disbelief, “Taylor Swift sent you some bread?”, Kravitz replied, “She’s a really good friend. She makes really good bread. She shares it with her friends.”

She continued: “Imagine anyone sending you bread. It’s really a beautiful thing.”

Kravitz revealed in an interview with GQ in 2022 that she and Swift spent a significant amount of time together in London during the Covid-19 lockdown.

The Blink Twice star was in London in 2020 filming The Batman and spent lockdown with the “Anti-Hero” singer and her British actor boyfriend of six years, Joe Alwyn.

“She was my pod,” Kravitz told the publication. “She was a very important part of being in London, just having a friend that I could see and that would make me home-cooked meals and dinner on my birthday.”

Zoë Kravitz praised Taylor Swift’s ‘insane’ cooking skills ( Getty Images )

The article also featured a quote from Swift, who said: “Zoë’s sense of self is what makes her such an exciting artist, and such an incredible friend. She has this very honest inner compass, and the result is art and life without compromising who she is.”

BBC Radio 2’s Mills also probed Kravitz on whether she had heard any songs from Swift’s forthcoming studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

Kravitz said she had heard “a few songs” but wasn’t allowed to say anything more, teasing the host: “Just be excited, mind your business!”

Swift revealed this month that the album will provide a behind-the-scenes insight into her life while on her record-breaking Eras Tour.

Appearing on New Heights, the podcast her boyfriend Travis Kelce co-hosts with his brother, Jason, Swift noted that her album will reflect that “vibrant and electric” period of her life.

“It just comes from like the most infectiously joyful, wild, dramatic place I was in in my life,” she said. “That effervescence has come through on this record, and like… bangers.”

Travis called the album “upbeat”, noting its difference in tone to her previous album, The Tortured Poets Department.

“Life is more upbeat,” Swift responded.