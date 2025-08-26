White House reporter absolutely loses it over news of Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce engagement: ‘Ring is ginormous!’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A White House reporter has absolutely lost it over news of mega popstar Taylor Swift and NFL tight end Travis Kelce’s engagement, exclaiming her “ring is ginormous!”

Swift shocked millions of fans Tuesday when she announced she and Kelce are to be wed after two years of dating.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” Swift said in an Instagram post that included photos of the two from a stunning floral engagement photoshoot.

Olivia Rinaldi, a White House reporter for CBS News, shared in the Swifties' awe at not only the engagement but her diamond engagement ring.

open image in gallery White House reporter Olivia Rinaldi absolutely lost it over news of singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce’s engagement, exclaiming her 'ring is ginormous' ( CBS News )

Moments before going on air, Rinaldi looked down at her phone and her mouth was agape, according to a behind-the-scenes clip CBS News posted to X.

“Taylor Swift is engaged. Taylor Swift is engaged,” the White House reporter said in shock, later adding, “I feel like Paul Revere right now.”

Looking at a close-up of Swift’s ring, Rinaldi said, “Oh, it’s huge! The ring is ginormous!”

Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers, told The Independent, “Based on the limited photos we currently have, the center diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats.”

open image in gallery Looking at a close-up of Swift’s ring, Rinaldi said, 'Oh, it’s huge! The ring is ginormous!' ( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

“A diamond shaped like this could also be a ‘old mine’ brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones,” the expert said.

Rinaldi later announced the news of Swift’s engagement on live TV, calling it “a very exciting moment for me in my professional career.”

A CBS anchor then told Rinaldi, “I have a feeling, though, based on his prior statements, the president will be not be having a Taylor Swift wedding in the ballroom. Hopefully, that can shift and change, and we can have some world peace.”

open image in gallery ‘Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,’ Swift said in an Instagram post announcing the engagement ( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

Last September, President Donald Trump started a one-sided feud with Swift, writing on Truth Social, “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT” after she endorsed his Democrat rival, former Vice President Kamala Harris, in the 2024 presidential election.

But it seems Trump may be changing his tune after all.

In a cabinet meeting Tuesday, Trump said of Swift and Kelce, “I wish them a lot of luck.”

“I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person, “ he added. “So I wish them a lot of luck.”