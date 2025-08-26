Trump, who has not been shy about his dislike of Taylor Swift, reacts to Travis Kelce engagement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump has reacted to the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement.

Pop superstar Swift and Super Bowl-winning NFL player Kelce announced the news in a joint Instagram post Tuesday afternoon, sending the internet into a frenzy.

Trump, however, was in an hours-long cabinet meeting, seemingly unaware of the news until a reporter asked for his thoughts.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person.

“So I wish them a lot of luck.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged ( Instagram/@taylorswift )

Last September, the Republican, 78, declared his hatred of Swift after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he wrote in all caps on Truth Social at the time.

Swift’s endorsement of the former Vice President came within hours of the conclusion of the first and only presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

open image in gallery Trump has spoken out about Swift and Kelce’s engagement news ( AP )

Since then, he has erupted in repeated tirades against the “Love Story” singer.

At the 2025 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Grammy-winning artist, who was in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was loudly booed by Eagles fans.

Trump, who was also in attendance, later shared a screenshot of a post from an account called Libs of TikTok showing clips of fan reactions to both him and Swift.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing,” the account wrote.

Shortly afterwards, he mocked the “Cruel Summer” singer-songwriter, resharing an edited image of her holding a flag stating, “Trump won, Democrats cheated!”

Then, in April, the President taunted Swift over the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Eagles during his speech at the latter’s White House invitational to celebrate their victory.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” Trump said.

In May, he launched an unprovoked attack on the “Fortnight” singer, writing from his Truth Social account: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

Most recently, Trump compared Swift to actor Sydney Sweeney, writing on Truth Social earlier this month: “Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” he wrote. “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’”

“Or just look at Woke singer Taylor Swift. Ever since I alerted the world as to what she was by saying on TRUTH that I can’t stand her (HATE!),” Trump continued. “She was booed out of the Super Bowl and became, NO LONGER HOT.”