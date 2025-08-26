Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement has left fans talking about one rather large detail — the ring.

Swift and Kelce announced their news Tuesday after two years of dating in a joint Instagram post with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

They shared several photos of the proposal, set in a garden under an arch covered in flowers, including a close-up of the engagement ring: a round brilliant-cut old mine diamond bezel-set in yellow gold, according to Vogue. Kelce himself worked with Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry to design the ring.

Additional details about the ring — much like those of the proposal — have been kept safe-guarded. However, several experts have weighed in on the possible specs.

Speaking to The Independent, Rich Goldberg of Safian & Rudolph Jewelers dubbed the engagement ring “as classic and whimsical as the pop star herself.”

open image in gallery A close-up of the ring Kelce proposed with ( Instagram/@taylorswift )

“Based on the limited photos we currently have, the center diamond looks to be an elongated cushion cut of approximately five to six carats,” he continued. “A diamond shaped like this could also be a ‘old mine’ brilliant cut, which is essentially an antique diamond, with a cushion shape. The setting looks yellow gold and is wider at the top, tapering down with engraving on the sides, possibly with a couple very small inlaid gemstones.

“This gives the ring a vintage look, which is timeless, rather than something trendy. A truly beautiful ring style, perfect for the life of a showgirl.”

Steven Singer with Steven Singer Jewelers also weighed in, telling The Independent he predicted a year ago that Swift would like an elongated stone.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift are engaged ( AP )

“It looks like 7.5 carats and set in an antique decorative reproduction with engravings and either 14k or 18k gold or rose gold,” Singer said, noting it’s difficult to tell exact specifications from the photos. “The price of the ring depends on who sold it and if at retail. Most likely $1.5 to $2 million. For us it would have been $1 million.”

Other experts, including Laura Taylor of Lorel Diamonds and Nilesh Rakholia of Abelini, also estimated Swift’s new accessory to be worth around $1 million, depending on the color, clarity, and cut of the diamond.

“The ring is timeless and the trends now have come full circle and yellow gold is #1 and white gold and platinum are fading as they do every couple of decades. The trend is now 70s and 80s and a retro look that’s understated, classic and austere setting,” Singer continued.

“A ring like that will definitely set trends when aligned to Taylor and I’m sure many women will want something similar. We have similar designs and will now gauge the demand.”

Singer, who publicly offered Kelce a $1 million custom-made ring for the proposal last year, is leaving the door open to a potential collaboration with the couple. “If they want to take us up on wedding bands we would be honored to share in some part of their engagement and would match the price as a donation to a charity of their choice,” Singer said.