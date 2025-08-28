What Taylor Swift’s wedding could look like – from the ceremony to bridesmaids and first dance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It’s a love story, she just said yes.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce sent Swifties into overdrive when they announced their surprise engagement Tuesday night. “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the pop superstar told her fans on Instagram, alongside a photo of her wearing a humongous round brilliant-cut old mine diamond ring, which Kelce designed himself.

Everyone and anyone have congratulated the couple on the happy news; the Prince and Princess of Wales are among those who’ve liked the post, “Espresso” hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter re-shared it to her Instagram Story, and even Donald Trump — one of Swift’s most vocal critics — said he wished the singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player “a lot of luck” when asked about the news during a cabinet meeting.

Ahead of the ceremony of the century, here are all of the current predictions about Swift’s big day…

Who will be in Taylor Swift’s bridal party?

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after two years of dating ( Instagram/@taylorswift )

Swift has a large circle of A-list friends, including Haim sisters Este, Danielle and Alana, “Summertime Sadness” singer Lana del Rey, and rapper Ice Spice, whom she attended the 2024 Super Bowl alongside. But the frontrunner for Swift’s maid of honor is pop star Selena Gomez, with whom she’s been friends for over 15 years. The two first met in 2008, when Swift was dating Joe Jonas and Gomez was dating his brother Nick. If not for Gomez, another likely contender would be Swift’s childhood best friend, Abigail Anderson Berard, whom she met on the first day of high school English class at just 15 years old.

As for Kelce, it’s almost certain that his older brother, Jason, will be his best man.

Who will be on the guest list?

Given that both Swift and Kelce have large circles of friends, it’s unlikely their guest list will be small — though they may choose to keep the ceremony itself private and intimate, limited to close family and friends.

However, there’s more than likely to be a big reception party where fans can expect a guest list rivaling the Met Gala’s.

Swift’s longtime songwriting collaborator, Jack Antonoff, and his wife, actor Margaret Qualley, will absolutely be in attendance, as will Gomez, even if she does not stand in as Swift’s maid of honor.

open image in gallery (L-R) Lena Dunham, Selena Gomez, Jack Antonoff and Margaret Qualley are all likely guests at Swift and Kelce’s wedding ( Getty )

Actor, writer and director Lena Dunham will also likely be a guest, despite her history with Antonoff — the two dated seriously from 2012 to 2018. Swift was a bridesmaid at the Girls star’s 2021 wedding to musician Luis Felber.

Other expected attendees include Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Kelce’s childhood friend-turned-personal chef Kumar Ferguson, the Haim sisters, singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams, Del Rey, Carpenter, Zoë Kravitz, and model Gigi Hadid.

What will Swift wear?

Versace, Stella McCartney, and Vivienne Westwood are just a few of the major fashion houses that people are predicting will work with the “Blank Space” singer on her wedding day.

Social media influencer Ambar Driscoll pointed out that Swift has been wearing “a lot of Vivienne Westwood” lately. “Maybe it will be custom, but I don’t know,” Driscoll added. “It might not be that interesting, but it will be very her.”

Over the years, Swift has donned her fair share of white gowns, be it at awards shows or in music videos. At the 2024 Grammys, she wore a white, strapless Schiaparelli dress that featured a bodice and thigh-high slit. Meanwhile, for her “willow” music video, she wore a simple slip dress from Zimmerman’s Fall 20 Ready To Wear collection, and in her later “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, she wore a strapless, floral wedding gown designed by Nicole + Felicia.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift wore a floor-length, strapless Schiaparelli gown at the 2024 Grammys ( AFP via Getty Images )

These featured designs have led many to assume her actual wedding dress will take similar inspiration, highlighting her preference for romantic and feminine silhouettes.

What song will the couple perform their first dance to?

With Swift’s vast music catalogue, the couple certainly has no shortage of songs to choose for their first dance, though many fans are guessing the chosen track will be either her 2024 song “So High School” or even her 2008 hit “Love Story.”

There’s a greater chance, however, that they will not choose one of Swift’s songs, and instead dance to another classic, from one of the singer’s musical influences, such as Joni Mitchell or Paul McCartney.

On the other hand, given Swift’s reputation for turning life’s milestones into music, there’s speculation that she will mark the occasion with a new, original song. Maybe she’ll pre-record it if that’s the case, but there’s a high probability that it won’t be released to the public.

When will the wedding take place?

It’s unknown whether the couple will tie the knot next year or wait until 2027 or beyond, though betting site Free Bets Casino gives much higher odds for a 2026 wedding.