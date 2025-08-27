Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk said he hopes that Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce will make her “more conservative” and urged her to “submit to her husband.”

The MAGA mouthpiece offered somewhat disingenuous congratulations to the pop megastar – who he has regularly criticized for being “woke” – following the announcement.

Swift sent the internet into meltdown Tuesday after revealing her engagement to Kelce, the tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs, after two years of dating. The shared Instagram post accumulated over 16 million likes in just three hours.

“This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative," Kirk said, speaking on his show on Real America’s Voice network. "Engage in reality more… Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge.”

open image in gallery Swift sent the internet into meltdown Tuesday after revealing her engagement to Kelce, the tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs, after two years of dating. The shared Instagram post accumulated over 16 million likes in just three hours ( AFP/Getty )

Kirk mused that one of the reasons Swift had been so “annoyingly liberal over the last couple of years” was the fact that she was not yet married, and at multiple points repeated that he would love to see her have a “ton of children.”

Marrying Kelce – who previously said that having Donald Trump attend this year’s Super Bowl was an “honor” – would potentially “de-radicalize” her, he said.

open image in gallery Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk said he hopes that Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce will make her ‘more conservative’ ( Getty Images )

Kirk added that Swift "might go from a cat lady to a JD Vance supporter… and I think we should celebrate that. She should have more children than she has houses.” He added, "Up until this point, that's not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you're 35 and just put your career first.”

Kirk’s comments sparked disbelief on social media, with one user writing: “why is a grown man spending his day thinking about this,” with another adding “this dude is so weird.”

open image in gallery MAGA mouthpiece Charlie Kirk offered somewhat disingenuous congratulations to the pop megastar – who he has regularly criticized for being ‘woke’ – following the announcement ( Rumble )

“Can’t they just be normal for one freaking day,” wrote a third, with a fourth adding, “he's just jealous, that Swift makes people happier than he does.”

“​​Charlie Kirk is an ignorant, bigoted dogmatist. Powerful women scare weak men like him,” wrote another user.

Despite Kirk’s controversial comments on the announcement, other conservatives were more positive about Swift’s engagement – including the president himself.

Trump, who has been very vocal in his criticism of the pop star previously, especially following her endorsement of his former political rival Kamala Harris, was asked about the news by a reporter Tuesday.

“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person… So I wish them a lot of luck.”