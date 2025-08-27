Right-wing pundit Charlie Kirk claims Taylor Swift’s engagement to Travis Kelce is a sign she’ll become ‘conservative’
Right-wing commentator Charlie Kirk said he hopes that Taylor Swift’s engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce will make her “more conservative” and urged her to “submit to her husband.”
Swift sent the internet into meltdown Tuesday after revealing her engagement to Kelce, the tight-end of the Kansas City Chiefs, after two years of dating. The shared Instagram post accumulated over 16 million likes in just three hours.
“This is something that I hope will make Taylor Swift more conservative," Kirk said, speaking on his show on Real America’s Voice network. "Engage in reality more… Reject feminism. Submit to your husband, Taylor. You're not in charge.”
Kirk mused that one of the reasons Swift had been so “annoyingly liberal over the last couple of years” was the fact that she was not yet married, and at multiple points repeated that he would love to see her have a “ton of children.”
Marrying Kelce – who previously said that having Donald Trump attend this year’s Super Bowl was an “honor” – would potentially “de-radicalize” her, he said.
Kirk added that Swift "might go from a cat lady to a JD Vance supporter… and I think we should celebrate that. She should have more children than she has houses.” He added, "Up until this point, that's not a great role model for young women to wait all the way until you're 35 and just put your career first.”
Kirk’s comments sparked disbelief on social media, with one user writing: “why is a grown man spending his day thinking about this,” with another adding “this dude is so weird.”
“Can’t they just be normal for one freaking day,” wrote a third, with a fourth adding, “he's just jealous, that Swift makes people happier than he does.”
“Charlie Kirk is an ignorant, bigoted dogmatist. Powerful women scare weak men like him,” wrote another user.
Despite Kirk’s controversial comments on the announcement, other conservatives were more positive about Swift’s engagement – including the president himself.
Trump, who has been very vocal in his criticism of the pop star previously, especially following her endorsement of his former political rival Kamala Harris, was asked about the news by a reporter Tuesday.
“Well, I wish them a lot of luck,” he said. “I think it’s— I think he’s a great player, I think he’s a great guy and I think that she’s a terrific person… So I wish them a lot of luck.”
