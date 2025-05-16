Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has taken another swing at Taylor Swift, claiming that the pop superstar is “no longer hot.”

On Friday, the President again launched an unprovoked attack on the “Fortnight” singer, writing from his Truth Social account: “Has anyone noticed that, since I said ‘I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,’ she’s no longer ‘HOT?’”

The Independent has contacted Swift’s representative for comment.

Last September, the Republican, 78, declared his hatred of Swift, 35, after she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election. “I HATE TAYLOR SWIFT,” he wrote in all caps on Truth Social at the time.

Swift’s endorsement of the former Vice President came within hours of the conclusion of the first and only presidential debate between Harris and Trump.

“I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election,” Swift wrote in an Instagram post. “If you haven’t already, now is a great time to do your research on the issues at hand and the stances these candidates take on the topics that matter to you the most.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump takes another crack at Taylor Swift ( realDonaldTrump/Truth Social )

Even a month into his second-term presidency, Trump continued to troll Swift.

At the 2025 Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Grammy-winning artist, who was in attendance to support her boyfriend, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, was loudly booed by Eagles fans.

Trump, who was also in attendance, later shared a screenshot of a post from an account called Libs of TikTok showing clips of fan reactions to both him and Swift.

“Trump gets massive cheers at the Super Bowl while Taylor Swift gets booed – The world is healing,” the account wrote.

open image in gallery Trump has steadily trolled Swift since she endorsed Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election ( Getty )

Shortly afterwards, he mocked the “Cruel Summer” singer-songwriter, resharing an edited image of her holding a flag stating, “Trump won, Democrats cheated!”

Then, in April, the President taunted Swift over the Chiefs’ 40-22 loss to the Eagles during his speech at the latter’s White House invitational to celebrate their victory.

“I was there along with Taylor Swift — how did that work out?” Trump said.

Minutes after his latest dig at Swift on social media, the President returned to criticize “obnoxious” Bruce Springsteen, who had branded the Trump administration “corrupt, incompetent and treasonous” at his recent Manchester gig.

“I see that Highly Overrated Bruce Springsteen goes to a Foreign Country to speak badly about the President of the United States,” Trump began his rant.

“Never liked him, never liked his music, or his Radical Left Politics and, importantly, he’s not a talented guy — Just a pushy, obnoxious JERK, who fervently supported Crooked Joe Biden, a mentally incompetent FOOL, and our WORST EVER President, who came close to destroying our Country,” he claimed.

“If I wasn’t elected, it would have been GONE by now! Sleepy Joe didn’t have a clue as to what he was doing, but Springsteen is ‘dumb as a rock,’ and couldn’t see what was going on, or could he (which is even worse!)?

“This dried out ‘prune’ of a rocker (his skin is all atrophied!) ought to KEEP HIS MOUTH SHUT until he gets back into the Country,” Trump threatened, “that’s just ‘standard fare.’ Then we’ll all see how it goes for him!”