Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship timeline as couple announces engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are officially engaged, teeing up what will be one of the biggest celebrity weddings of all time.

The pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end announced their engagement Tuesday with a series of Instagram shots showing Kelce down on one knee under a rose-covered arch.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

open image in gallery Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged after nearly two years of dating ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Their engagement comes after months of viral moments that have made them pop culture’s most-watched couple.

Earlier this month, Swift made a surprise appearance on Kelce’s New Heights podcast, which he co-hosts with his brother, Jason.

In it, Swift and Kelce opened up about their relationship, and the singer announced that her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, will be released on October 3.

From friendship bracelets to the proposal, here’s a look back at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s full relationship timeline.

July 8, 2023: Kelce attends Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City, Missouri

It all began when Kelce admitted on New Heights that he tried — and failed — to give Swift his number after attending one of her Eras Tour concerts.

“I was disappointed that she doesn’t talk before or after her shows, because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings,” he explained to his older brother, Jason Kelce, on their podcast. “So I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her.

“If you’re up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets and I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it,” he explained. However, he wasn’t able to meet Swift after the show, and he jokingly told listeners that he “took it personal.”

September 12, 2023: Rumours surface that Swift and Kelce are dating

While it seemed that Kelce had missed his opportunity to ask Swift out on a date, not all hope was lost. A source later claimed to The Messenger that the pair hung out when she was in New York City. “Taylor and Travis have been quietly hanging out,” the source told the outlet on September 12. “She saw him when she was in NYC a few weeks ago.”

Following the report, a source told Entertainment Tonight that Swift and Kelce are not officially dating. “Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football,” they said.

As speculation began to circulate about their relationship, Jason was asked about the rumors. Following the Eagles’ win against the Minnesota Vikings on September 14, Prime’s Thursday Night Football co-host Tony Gonzalez couldn’t hold back when he asked Jason about their relationship status.

“I’ve seen these rumours. I cannot comment,” Jason replied. The 35-year-old father of three noted that ever since his brother’s short-lived reality dating series Catching Kelce, which premiered on E! in 2016, “everyone’s been infatuated with Travis’s love life.”

“I don’t really know what’s going on there,” he continued. “I know Travis is having fun, we’ll see what happens with whoever he ends up with.”

open image in gallery Taylor Swift, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman watched the Chiefs together ( AP )

September 19, 2023: Kelce opens up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s podcast

As rumors surrounding Kelce’s relationship with Swift continued to swirl, he opened up about finding love on Kristin Cavallari’s Let’s Be Honest podcast on September 19. “To really dive into a relationship with somebody… It’s going to take some time,” the football player shared, adding that “stuff he’s been through in his past” tends to make him hesitant to start a relationship.

“You’ve really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle,” Kelce continued. “I can’t just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. It’s too much. I’m setting myself up for failure.”

September 20, 2023: Jason Kelce says dating rumours are ‘100 percent true’

While Jason was previously tight-lipped about his brother’s love life, he seemed to change his tune when he claimed that rumors surrounding the Kansas City Chiefs star and the “Anti-Hero” singer were “100 percent true.”

On September 20, the Philadelphia Eagles player was once again asked about his brother’s relationship on DeCamara & Ritchie on Audacy’s 94WIP Morning Show. “It’s hard to answer because I don’t really know a lot about Travis’ love life,” he replied. “I try to keep his business kind of his business, stay out of that world. But having said that, I think he’s doing great and I think it’s all 100 percent true.”

“And I hope this thing goes a mile — no, I’m joking, I don’t know what’s happening,” he added.

September 21, 2023: Kelce addresses rumored romance with Swift for the first time

Kelce was forced to address his older brother’s comments on an episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which aired on September 21. Although he didn’t specify whether he’s single, he did express his amusement over the ongoing relationship rumors during the ESPN show.

“It’s hilarious how much traction this has actually gotten. Right now, it’s like a game of telephone,” he said. “Where everybody’s whispering in each other’s ears and hearing random stuff.”

He added: “No one actually knows what’s going on, especially when you got Jason Kelce on live television telling people just both sides — he doesn’t know, it’s true, this and that,” he said. “The guy is absolutely ridiculous. Can’t stay out of the freaking headlines.”

After encouraging people to stop asking his “brother about [his] dating life,” Kelce admitted that he’d reached out to her, and subtly asked if she’d want to attend one of his football games.

“I threw it out there, I threw the ball in her court,” he said. “I told her, you know, I’ve seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead [Stadium], you might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one’s a little more lit. So, we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

September 24, 2023: Swift attends first Kansas City Chiefs game

It seemed that Swift took Kelce up on his offer to attend a Kansas City Chiefs game. During the NFL match-up, Swift was spotted sitting in a box next to Kelce’s mother, Donna, where she appeared to yell “let’s f***ing go” in response to Kelce’s third-quarter touchdown reception.

Later, Swift and Kelce were filmed leaving Arrowhead Stadium together — with Kelce wearing a 1989-inspired denim outfit. The two escaped the crowd in Kelce’s convertible, according to photos and videos posted online, and he reportedly rented out a restaurant for a private, post-game dinner.

October 1, 2023: Swift attends second Chiefs game with her celebrity friends

The “Shake It Off” singer once again supported the Kansas City Chiefs tight end as he faced off against the New York Jets. Swift arrived at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey with a group of A-listers in tow, including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sabrina Carpenter, Sophie Turner, Hugh Jackman, and Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.

Much like the week prior’s game, the musician was seen cheering for Kelce from the box seats while sipping a red drink from a plastic cup. At one point, Swift was seen jokingly mocking the tight end’s antics on the field as she pretended to punch the air.

The singer was also seen hugging Kelce’s mother, Donna Kelce, and posing for a selfie with Lively, Reynolds, and Jackman.

October 14, 2023: Swift and Kelce make surprise cameos on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Both Kelce and Swift made joint surprise appearances during the season 49 premiere of SNL. Later in the evening, they were pictured holding hands outside the SNL after-party in New York City.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, one insider remarked: “They were holding hands throughout the night, whispering into each other’s ear, and they even exchanged some kisses.”

The source also claimed they overheard the NFL player tell the “22” singer’s bodyguard to step aside during their date night. “At one point, he actually told her security guard that he could step aside, like he’d take it from here,” they claimed.

October 22, 2023: Swift attends fourth Kansas City Chiefs game, where she’s pictured kissing Kelce on the cheek after win

The “Bad Blood” singer watched as Kelce and his team defeated the Los Angeles Chargers on October 22. She was seen standing next to Brittany Mahomes during the game, where they showed off a secret handshake after the Chiefs scored a touchdown.

In pictures shared to Instagram by Chariah Gordon, the partner of Kelce’s teammate, Mecole Hardman Jr, Swift was even captured kissing the NFL player on the cheek and placing her hand on his chest.

November 11, 2023: Swift and Kelce share their first public kiss

On Friday, November 10, Kelce was photographed touching down in Argentina, seemingly confirming speculation that he would be attending the South American leg of Swift’s Eras Tour during his bye week. While Swift was forced to cancel Friday night’s show due to “truly chaotic” weather conditions, she made her return to the stage the following night — this time with the NFL tight end supporting her from the VIP tent.

During the concert at Estadio River Plate in Buenos Aires, Swift gave a shoutout to the Chiefs player when she changed the lyrics to her hit song, “Karma.”

“Karma is the guy on the Chiefs, coming straight home to me,” she sang. Meanwhile, a fan video captured Kelce’s ecstatic reaction when he first heard the lyric change.

After the concert ended, the two shared a passionate kiss. In the clip, Swift waved to fans in the crowd before spotting Kelce and running into his arms. The pair embraced, and Kelce whisked her away backstage. The moment marked the first time that Kelce and Swift were seen kissing in public after months of dating speculation.

open image in gallery Swift joined the Chiefs fans storming the field at the 2024 Super Bowl ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

February 11, 2024: Swift attends the Super Bowl

After much debate over whether the Eras Tour performer would make it back from Tokyo to see the Chiefs in the championship game, Swift was spotted cheering her man on from a suite with Donna and her friends. Lively, Keleigh Teller, and Ice Spice were among the entourage of A-listers with the singer inside the $3 million stadium box.

The happy couple lovingly embraced, kissing in front of the cameras, once the game finished, and everyone stormed the field in support of the Chiefs' win against the San Francisco 49ers.

June 23, 2024: Kelce joins Swift on stage at an Eras show

Kelce left his sideline post to join Swift on stage during her June 23 show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The star athlete appeared in a sharp, tailored tuxedo just before her performance of “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

Typically, during The Tortured Poets Department section of the show, a few of Swift’s dancers help her get ready for the ballad, removing her coat and adjusting her stance. On June 23, Kelce surprised fans by stepping into one of the dancers’ roles, assisting Swift himself.

open image in gallery Travis Kelce joined Swift on stage at Wembley Stadium during the Eras Tour ( Getty )

December 20, 2024: Pictures from Eras Tour wrap party spark engagement rumors

Engagement rumors for the couple first began in late 2024 when pictures from Swift’s Eras Tour wrap party started surfacing online. In a few images shared on Instagram, the performer had her ring finger tucked away, and fans wondered if it was because she was trying to hide something.

However, a source speaking with the Daily Mail said the pair wouldn’t be getting engaged for a little while. And if Kelce does propose, it would be a private moment out of the public eye.

“Travis is going to have to go above and beyond, but it won’t be a public spectacle,” the source said.

February 3, 2025: Kelce responds coyly when asked about his plans to propose to Swift at the Super Bowl

During a press conference in New Orleans, a reporter asked Kelce if he planned to pop the question during the Super Bowl LIX. “Wouldn’t you like to know?” the tight end responded cryptically.

When a second reporter asked him if he was going to give Swift a ring on Sunday, Kelce side-stepped the question, replying: “A Super Bowl ring? Next question.”

August 13, 2025: Swift makes her first appearance on Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

open image in gallery Swift made her podcast debut on the Kelce brothers’ ‘New Heights’ show ( New Heights )

Shortly after announcing her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, Swift also made her first appearance on the New Heights podcast, where she gushed over her relationship with the singer, including his failed attempt at giving her a friendship bracelet.

“He didn't even reach out to our management... He thought that ‘cause he knows the elevator lady, he could talk to her about just getting down to my dressing room,” the “Karma” singer recalled.

Despite his initial failed attempt, the two later got together, where Swift admitted that during their first few dates, it “kinda felt more like I was in an Eighties John Hughes movie and he was standing outside my room with a boom box like ‘I wanna date you!’”

“Just the way that he could make me laugh so immediately about normal things. Travis is a vibe booster in everyone's life that he's in. He’s like a human exclamation point,” she added.

August 26, 2025: Swift and Kelce announce their engagement

The couple announced the news Tuesday afternoon with a series of Instagram photos showing Kelce on one knee under an arch of roses in the center of a garden.

“Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married,” the joint post was captioned.

A close-up photo showed off the massive engagement ring, which appears to be a square-oval diamond in a gold bezel setting. Page Six reported that the rock was designed by Kindred Lubeck of Artifex Fine Jewelry and Kelce himself.

The post garnered more than 1.5 million likes within 10 minutes of being shared by the couple — and over 10 million within an hour.